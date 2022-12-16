$5.9M CT estate has indoor basketball court, Bowling lane
Equipped with its own private movie theater, Broadway-style stage and basketball court, a 6.43-acre estate at 360 /364 Laurel Road in New Canaan is on sale for $5,955,000.
A previous owner wanted to create “something special” for his children and grandchildren and put over $20M worth of work into the property, creating an Aspen-style guest lodge, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Listing Agent Mark Pires. The lodge is equipped with sports features like a half-court basketball court, a Bowling lane and a Full Swing-branded golf simulator. The sports complex has an elevator to take people through its four floors and a hand-crafted wooden staircase.