$5.9M CT estate has indoor basketball court, Bowling lane

Equipped with its own private movie theater, Broadway-style stage and basketball court, a 6.43-acre estate at 360 /364 Laurel Road in New Canaan is on sale for $5,955,000.

A previous owner wanted to create “something special” for his children and grandchildren and put over $20M worth of work into the property, creating an Aspen-style guest lodge, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Listing Agent Mark Pires. The lodge is equipped with sports features like a half-court basketball court, a Bowling lane and a Full Swing-branded golf simulator. The sports complex has an elevator to take people through its four floors and a hand-crafted wooden staircase.

Besides the Sporting aspects, the lodge also has a stage with lighting and sound equipment. The home’s movie theater features a 150-inch screen and seating for up to 30 people. A new roof is currently being installed on the lodge as well.

“Everything you need for a Broadway production was installed there,” Pires said. “It has got that old movie theater vibe where you go in and the curtain goes up, it’s pretty cool. We also shut the light down and there are LED lights in the ceiling that look like stars.”





Aside from the lodge, there is a main house on the property with just under 10,000 square feet of living space. Between the lodge and the main house, there is a smaller building designed for house staff. There are eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms between all three buildings on the property. There are six total parking spaces on the estate, between both an attached and detached garage.

The estate’s acreage is home to a pool, a jacuzzi and a pond filled with trout. On the pond’s edge is a Cabana with a fireplace and a kitchen with cooking equipment.

“[The cabana has] got the top-of-the-line Viking Grill installed. There is a door there with a little switch, you turn the switch up and a door opens to all the kitchen equipment, so it just stays there safe in the winter. It’s just amazing,” Pires said.

The home was listed back in January 2017 for $12 million and taken off the market that May, Zillow data shows.





While the New Cannan estate is listed for $5,955,000, homes in the area tend to have a lower sale price. According to national real estate brokerage Redfin, the median sale price for a home in the 06840 area code ZIP code sits at $1,435,000 as of October 2022. Average homes in the area tend to sell for around 1% under the list price and go pending in about 56 days, Redfin notes, while hot homes — or those expected to be among the most competitive on the market — can sell for 2% above the list price and go pending in around 22 days.

The property at 360 and 364 Laurel Road in New Canaan is listed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Pires can be reached at (203) 247-2655.