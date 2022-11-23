4x NBA Champion Stephen Curry Reveals Getting Mocked by Warriors Teammates Over 1 Peculiar Thing

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have had a rocky start to the 2022-23 season. The dubs are in deep trouble and the hopes of fans are diminishing as the season progresses. But the summer of 2022 was hardly anything but smiles for them. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship with Curry taking home the NBA Finals MVP. Curry was also blessed with another thing, which he promised to his parents back in 2009.

The four-time NBA Champion graduated with a degree in Sociology back in May 2022. He left for the NBA back in 2009, making sure he fulfilled his promise made to his parents 13 years later. Well, the downside to it is that he gets trolled by his teammates for graduating in his 30s.

The Warriors superstar completed his degree in May 2022 but missed out on the graduation ceremony due to the NBA Playoffs.

Stephen Curry is being trolled for graduating at 34

The four-time NBA Champion has a wife and three kids, additionally, four NBA Championship rings. But the eight-time All-Star just graduated college. Stephen Curry and his graduation ceremony were held in September 2022. The NBA superstar graduated aged 34 from Davidson College.

An emotional ceremony was held, with Curry receiving his degree in front of fans and family. His no. 30 jersey was also retired in the process.

Recently, Curry was asked how did his teammates feel after he graduated at 34, and do they make fun of him.

“Oh, absolutely. said Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar agreed to the fact that he was teased by his old teammates while he was in college. Then-Davidson student became the all-time leading scorer for the university with more than 2600 points. The four-time NBA Champion almost led the Wildcats to a National Championship in 2008. Nevertheless, it is unusual to complete your degree this late, unless you’re Stephen Curry.

It’s been 13 years since the now NBA superstar decided to quit college. The eight-time All-Star had one year of eligibility left for the NBA when he decided to end his stint at college prematurely. The decision must have made the Curry parents a little scared, but their eldest son pulled it off. With four championship rings to show off.

Curry’s 2022-23

Although the Warriors have performance issues on-court, they have a savior in Stephen Curry. The 34-year-old dropped 50 points in their defeat against the Phoenix Suns. It could’ve been a magical night for Curry, if not for the loss.

With Curry’s absence in their last matchup, the Warriors were destroyed by the New Orleans Pelicans 128-83.