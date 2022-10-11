4x NBA Champion Stephen Curry Nearly Faced a Career Ending Incident That Left Father Dell Anxiety Ridden in 2012

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the greatest players ever. However, he had ankle problems at the start of his career that could have changed NBA history forever.

A young Steph played just 26 games during the 2011-12 season due to problems in his right ankle. When he consulted an eminent doctor, they feared his ankle might have to go through reconstruction.

This news left his father, Dell Curry, and the then-Warriors GM very anxious about Curry’s future. They had agreed that a full reconstruction will only happen after more clarity. However, the Doctors did not have to take that extreme step as they did not discover any structural damage.

Curry was expected to be back for the Warriors within three to four months. His game only improved from this point onward and he quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league. Moreover, he broke Ray Allen’s record for the most three-pointers in a season the following year.

Stephen Curry was rejected by the Bucks for his ankle issues

Seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry on the same team during the NBA All-Star game is a treat for fans around the world. Interestingly enough, there was a chance for both of them to play for the Bucks. However, Steph’s ankle came in the way and he stayed with the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors Legend himself confirmed this rumor. Talking on Draymond Green’s podcast, he talked about how the Milwaukee Bucks’ medical team played a huge role in the failed trade. They rejected a young Steph Curry as they felt his ankle issues were too significant.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during an NBA game at the Bradley Center.

Curry proved all his haters wrong as he didn’t let his ankle issues slow him down. He has four NBA titles with the Warriors alongside two MVP awards. Moreover, he is the only unanimous MVP in NBA history. Recently, he won his first-ever Finals MVP award to complete the set of winning all the individual accolades.

What is your favorite memory of Stephen Curry? Let us know in the comments down below.