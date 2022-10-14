4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker in a three-team trade over the offseason with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

However, the four-time NBA All-Star does not appear to be part of their current plans.

On Friday, Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athleticreported that the Pistons will “probably” waive him.

