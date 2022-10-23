4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived

The Detroit Pistons will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Wednesday when they host Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic in Michigan.

With the season beginning, teams had to trim their rosters, and the Pistons cut a very well-known player on Monday.

According to the NBA’s transaction log, they have waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker (The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards III previously reported that him getting waived was likely).

Last season, Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in 37 regular season games for the New York Knicks.

However, there was a mutual decision for him to leave the team during the middle of the season (ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the year).

Over the offseason, he was sent to the Pistons in a tradebut clearly was not part of their plans.

At one point, the 32-year-old was one of the top point guards in the entire NBA.

After winning the NCC Championship with UConn, he was the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

With the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics, they made the All-Star Game in four straight seasons (2017-2020).

His career averages are 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest in 741 regular season games.

He has also made the NBA Playoffs four times and helped the Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals in 2020.

If he isn’t claimed, he will be an intriguing free agent for a team looking for a backup guard.