4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived

The Detroit Pistons will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Wednesday when they host Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic in Michigan.

With the season beginning, teams had to trim their rosters, and the Pistons cut a very well-known player on Monday.

According to the NBA’s transaction log, they have waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker (The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James Edwards III previously reported that him getting waived was likely).

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button