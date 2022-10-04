4ATX Foundation, Netspend, US Soccer Foundation Announce Mini-Pitch Installation

“The opening of another mini-pitch in Austin is the perfect encapsulation of 4ATX Foundation’s mission to build physically, socially, and emotionally healthier communities through soccer,” said 4ATX Foundation Executive Director Kaitlin Mauro. “We’d like to thank our partners at Netspend and US Soccer Foundation for helping to bring this new mini-pitch to life, and we hope students enjoy it for many years to come.”

“Netspend, alongside 4ATX Foundation and the US Soccer Foundation, is proud to unveil a new mini soccer pitch at Northeast High School in Austin. We are excited to have co-hosted another back-to-school event with Austin FC, where Northeast High School’s soccer teams played a tournament on the new pitch, and Netspend team members spent time with students and families,” said Netspend President Kelley C. Knutson. “Since our founding 20+ years ago, giving back to the community remains a key tenant of our overall mission, and a top priority for our team members, and the new mini-pitch will enable these students and families to have fun, stay active and remain healthy.”

The Northeast Early College High School mini-pitch is the latest development in the US Soccer Foundation’s It’s Everyone’s Game national movement to ensure children in underserved communities can enjoy the health and youth development benefits of the game. To date, the US Soccer Foundation has installed more than 500 mini-pitches nationwide, with the goal of installing 1,000 by 2026.