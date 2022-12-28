4A SPSL all-league football 2022: Sumner RB Matthew Spurbeck is MVP

Here are the 4A SPSL first team, second team and Honorable mention selections for the 2022 football season, as voted on by the coaches:

Most valuable player: RB Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner, jr.

Co-offensive players of the year: QB Rocco Koch, Curtis, sr.; QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge, jr.

Offensive lineman of the year: OL Kyle Martin, Sumner, jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Wyatt Gordon, Puyallup, sr.

Defensive lineman of the year: DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Coach of the year: Keith Ross, Sumner

Freshman staff of the year: Emerald Ridge

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB — Gabe Downing, Olympia, sr.

RB — Jovan Willis, Bethel, sr.

RB — Lyndon Tanoa, Curtis, sr.

WR — Drew Carlson, Olympia, jr.

WR — Mason Juergens, Olympia, sr.

WR — Giovanni Kafentzis, Emerald Ridge, sr.

WR — Jabez Woods, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.

OL — Brendan Bourke, South Kitsap, sr.

OL — Kellen Hazen, Curtis, sr.

OL — Danny Meade, Emerald Ridge, sr.

OL — Dylan Sikorski, Sumner, jr.

OL — Karson Starr, Sumner, sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Jacob Bowen, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.

DL — Drake Johnston, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

DL — Kaden Robnett, Bethel, sr.

DL — Dylan Sikorski, Sumner, jr.

LB — Cade Evans, Sumner, sr.

LB — Cole Johnston, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

LB — Logan Lisherness, Emerald Ridge, sr.

LB — Lyndon Tanoa, Curtis, sr.

DB — Xavier Ahrens, Curtis, soph.

DB — Giovanni Kafetnzis, Emerald Ridge, jr.

DB — Jay Mentink, Sumner, sr.

DB — Dane Parker, Puyallup, sr.

FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Luke Faccone, Puyallup, jr.

P — Cade Allen, Olympia, jr.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB — Daveon Superales, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.

RB — Roy Lockley, Bethel, sr.

RB — Michael Toa, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. WR — Xavier Ahrens, Curtis, soph.

WR — Malachi Durant, Puyallup, jr.

WR — Tony Harste, Emerald Ridge, jr.

WR — Parker Mady, Curtis, soph.

OL — Ethan Hall, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.

OL — Cedric Hill, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.

OL — Nick Keown, Curtis, jr.

OL — Rome Mageo, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

OL — Ryan Murphy, Emerald Ridge, jr.

OL — Jaymar Tasi, Bethel, soph.

OL — Dom Tefft, Olympia, sr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL — Sean Ponce, Sumner, soph.

DL — Zeke Setefano, Emerald Ridge, sr.

DL — Levi Turner, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.

DL — Marques Watson, Curtis, sr.

LB — Cale Allen, Olympia, jr.

LB — Coen Cronk, Olympia, jr.

LB — Donte Grant, Puyallup, sr.

LB — Elijah Pula, Bethel, jr.

LB — Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel, soph.

DB — Kenyatta McNeese, Olympia, sr.

DB — Garrett Ott, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.

DB — Caden Smith, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.

DB — Jacob Velasco, Puyallup, sr.

FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K — Brady Peterson, Emerald Ridge, sr.

P — Luke Faccone, Puyallup, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

QB — Kayden Bodine, Sumner, sr.; Diego Collie, Sumner, sr.; Kaden Rolfsness, Puyallup, soph.

RB — Joey Bambrick, Bellarmine Prep, jr.; Dimitry Bute, Rogers, sr.; Salmo Filimaua, Bethel, sr.; Boden Harvey, South Kitsap, soph.; Jordan Lee, South Kitsap, jr.; Logan Lisherness, Emerald Ridge, sr.

WR — Kajon Babcock, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Anthony Bono, Bethel, sr.; Parker Fouts, Olympia, sr.; Drew Johnson, Bellarmine Prep, jr.; Luke Kokich, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Malachi Lyons, Rogers, sr.; Khris Norris, of Graham-Kapows, soph.; Blake Peterson, Olympia, soph.; Justin Smith, Bethel, sr.

OL — Alec Alverez, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; David Brown, Emerald Ridge, Jr.; Izayiah Cruz, Bethel, fr.; Jalen Franks, Rogers, soph.; Finley Fualefau, Bethel, sr.; Jubilee Galeai, Bethel, soph.; Nick Keown, Curtis, Jr.; Greg Keown, Curtis, Jr.; Isaac Kim, Olympia, jr.; Luke Momberg, Rogers, sr.; Logan Putnam, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Gabe Rzany, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.; Dylan Santini, South Kitsap, sr.; Trevor Tabor, Puyallup, jr.

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

DL — Bam Afalava, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Matthew Ager, Rogers, Jr.; Bryce Bouyer, Curtis, sr.; Austin Cook, Sumner, sr.; Louis Filimaua, Bethel, soph.; Isaac Keese, Olympia, sr.; Kai Richardson, Puyallup, sr.; Duke Tageleo’o, Puyallup, Jr.; Levi Turner, Graham-Kapowsin, Jr.

LB — Josiah Asuega, South Kitsap, soph.; Dimitry Bute, Rogers, sr.; Chris Carpenter, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Drew Cody, Puyallup, sr.; Garrett Farmer, Sumner, sr.; Syria Houze, Bethel, sr.; Elvis Kariuki, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Caleb Martin, Rogers, sr.; Daylen Matthews, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Gavin Ostrander, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Ethan Pletcher, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.; Joseph Santos, Bethel, sr.; Will Schmitz, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Leuma Taylor, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.; Sean Tutty, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Daniel Welch, South Kitsap, jr.

DB — Brayden Adcox, Sumner, sr.; Dylan Coffey, Sumner, sr.; Josiah Goode, Puyallup, Jr.; Kade Jindra, Sumner, sr.; Malachi Lyons, Rogers, sr.; Parker Mady, Curtis, soph.; Michael McDaniel, Bethel, sr.; Tayshawn Micks, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Alex Quintanilla, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Jayden Rice Claiborne, Curtis, soph.; Nicholas Shockey, South Kitsap, jr.; Brandon Snell, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Dante VanAmburg, Bethel, sr.; Makai Washington, Bethel, jr.; Micah Yanos, Curtis, soph.

HONORABLE MENTION SPECIAL TEAMS

P — Nathaniel Negron-Harrison, Bethel, sr.

(4A SPSL all-league team formatted by The News Tribune)