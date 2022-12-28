4A SPSL all-league football 2022: Sumner RB Matthew Spurbeck is MVP

Here are the 4A SPSL first team, second team and Honorable mention selections for the 2022 football season, as voted on by the coaches:

Most valuable player: RB Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner, jr.

Co-offensive players of the year: QB Rocco Koch, Curtis, sr.; QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge, jr.

Offensive lineman of the year: OL Kyle Martin, Sumner, jr.

Defensive player of the year: LB Wyatt Gordon, Puyallup, sr.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button