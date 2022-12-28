4A SPSL all-league football 2022: Sumner RB Matthew Spurbeck is MVP
Here are the 4A SPSL first team, second team and Honorable mention selections for the 2022 football season, as voted on by the coaches:
Most valuable player: RB Matthew Spurbeck, Sumner, jr.
Co-offensive players of the year: QB Rocco Koch, Curtis, sr.; QB Jake Schakel, Emerald Ridge, jr.
Offensive lineman of the year: OL Kyle Martin, Sumner, jr.
Defensive player of the year: LB Wyatt Gordon, Puyallup, sr.
Defensive lineman of the year: DL Jacob Lane, Emerald Ridge, sr.
Coach of the year: Keith Ross, Sumner
Freshman staff of the year: Emerald Ridge
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB — Gabe Downing, Olympia, sr.
RB — Jovan Willis, Bethel, sr.
RB — Lyndon Tanoa, Curtis, sr.
WR — Drew Carlson, Olympia, jr.
WR — Mason Juergens, Olympia, sr.
WR — Giovanni Kafentzis, Emerald Ridge, sr.
WR — Jabez Woods, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.
OL — Brendan Bourke, South Kitsap, sr.
OL — Kellen Hazen, Curtis, sr.
OL — Danny Meade, Emerald Ridge, sr.
OL — Dylan Sikorski, Sumner, jr.
OL — Karson Starr, Sumner, sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL — Jacob Bowen, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.
DL — Drake Johnston, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
DL — Kaden Robnett, Bethel, sr.
DL — Dylan Sikorski, Sumner, jr.
LB — Cade Evans, Sumner, sr.
LB — Cole Johnston, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
LB — Logan Lisherness, Emerald Ridge, sr.
LB — Lyndon Tanoa, Curtis, sr.
DB — Xavier Ahrens, Curtis, soph.
DB — Giovanni Kafetnzis, Emerald Ridge, jr.
DB — Jay Mentink, Sumner, sr.
DB — Dane Parker, Puyallup, sr.
FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K — Luke Faccone, Puyallup, jr.
P — Cade Allen, Olympia, jr.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB — Daveon Superales, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.
RB — Roy Lockley, Bethel, sr.
RB — Michael Toa, Graham-Kapowsin, sr. WR — Xavier Ahrens, Curtis, soph.
WR — Malachi Durant, Puyallup, jr.
WR — Tony Harste, Emerald Ridge, jr.
WR — Parker Mady, Curtis, soph.
OL — Ethan Hall, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.
OL — Cedric Hill, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.
OL — Nick Keown, Curtis, jr.
OL — Rome Mageo, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
OL — Ryan Murphy, Emerald Ridge, jr.
OL — Jaymar Tasi, Bethel, soph.
OL — Dom Tefft, Olympia, sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL — Sean Ponce, Sumner, soph.
DL — Zeke Setefano, Emerald Ridge, sr.
DL — Levi Turner, Graham-Kapowsin, jr.
DL — Marques Watson, Curtis, sr.
LB — Cale Allen, Olympia, jr.
LB — Coen Cronk, Olympia, jr.
LB — Donte Grant, Puyallup, sr.
LB — Elijah Pula, Bethel, jr.
LB — Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel, soph.
DB — Kenyatta McNeese, Olympia, sr.
DB — Garrett Ott, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.
DB — Caden Smith, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.
DB — Jacob Velasco, Puyallup, sr.
FIRST-TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K — Brady Peterson, Emerald Ridge, sr.
P — Luke Faccone, Puyallup, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
QB — Kayden Bodine, Sumner, sr.; Diego Collie, Sumner, sr.; Kaden Rolfsness, Puyallup, soph.
RB — Joey Bambrick, Bellarmine Prep, jr.; Dimitry Bute, Rogers, sr.; Salmo Filimaua, Bethel, sr.; Boden Harvey, South Kitsap, soph.; Jordan Lee, South Kitsap, jr.; Logan Lisherness, Emerald Ridge, sr.
WR — Kajon Babcock, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Anthony Bono, Bethel, sr.; Parker Fouts, Olympia, sr.; Drew Johnson, Bellarmine Prep, jr.; Luke Kokich, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Malachi Lyons, Rogers, sr.; Khris Norris, of Graham-Kapows, soph.; Blake Peterson, Olympia, soph.; Justin Smith, Bethel, sr.
OL — Alec Alverez, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; David Brown, Emerald Ridge, Jr.; Izayiah Cruz, Bethel, fr.; Jalen Franks, Rogers, soph.; Finley Fualefau, Bethel, sr.; Jubilee Galeai, Bethel, soph.; Nick Keown, Curtis, Jr.; Greg Keown, Curtis, Jr.; Isaac Kim, Olympia, jr.; Luke Momberg, Rogers, sr.; Logan Putnam, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Gabe Rzany, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.; Dylan Santini, South Kitsap, sr.; Trevor Tabor, Puyallup, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
DL — Bam Afalava, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Matthew Ager, Rogers, Jr.; Bryce Bouyer, Curtis, sr.; Austin Cook, Sumner, sr.; Louis Filimaua, Bethel, soph.; Isaac Keese, Olympia, sr.; Kai Richardson, Puyallup, sr.; Duke Tageleo’o, Puyallup, Jr.; Levi Turner, Graham-Kapowsin, Jr.
LB — Josiah Asuega, South Kitsap, soph.; Dimitry Bute, Rogers, sr.; Chris Carpenter, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Drew Cody, Puyallup, sr.; Garrett Farmer, Sumner, sr.; Syria Houze, Bethel, sr.; Elvis Kariuki, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Caleb Martin, Rogers, sr.; Daylen Matthews, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Gavin Ostrander, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Ethan Pletcher, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.; Joseph Santos, Bethel, sr.; Will Schmitz, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Leuma Taylor, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.; Sean Tutty, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Daniel Welch, South Kitsap, jr.
DB — Brayden Adcox, Sumner, sr.; Dylan Coffey, Sumner, sr.; Josiah Goode, Puyallup, Jr.; Kade Jindra, Sumner, sr.; Malachi Lyons, Rogers, sr.; Parker Mady, Curtis, soph.; Michael McDaniel, Bethel, sr.; Tayshawn Micks, Emerald Ridge, jr.; Alex Quintanilla, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Jayden Rice Claiborne, Curtis, soph.; Nicholas Shockey, South Kitsap, jr.; Brandon Snell, Emerald Ridge, sr.; Dante VanAmburg, Bethel, sr.; Makai Washington, Bethel, jr.; Micah Yanos, Curtis, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION SPECIAL TEAMS
P — Nathaniel Negron-Harrison, Bethel, sr.
(4A SPSL all-league team formatted by The News Tribune)
