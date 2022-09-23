4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 3
Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 3, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Tanner Hoskins (Tillamook) photo by Leon Neuschwander
Passing yards
Jojo Harrower, Ashland – 896 yards (73 for 110)
Paul Hobson, Baker – 598 yards (49 for 75)
Cody Leming, Stayton – 594 yards (40 for 73)
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County – 568 yards (30 for 48)
Kaden Harris, Milwaukee – 480 yards (32 for 58)
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home – 466 yards (36 for 63)
Jackson Davis, Pendleton – 429 yards (38 for 63)
Shaw Stork, Henley – 424 yards (24 for 39)
Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield – 421 yards (44 for 81)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook – 420 yards (29 for 52)
Dru Boyle, Madras – 411 yards (35 for 66)
Cole Hansen, North Bend – 385 yards (22 for 49)
Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City – 353 yards (19 for 36)
Tyler Tolles, St. Helens – 328 yards (14 for 29)
Kaden Muir, Philomath – 320 yards (20 for 55)
Kenji Johnson, Parkrose – 305 yards (25 for 76)
Mason King, Molalla – 301 yards (22 for 65)
Passing touchdowns
Jojo Harrower, Ashland – 10 (5 interceptions)
Paul Hobson, Baker – 9 (1 interception)
Dru Boyle, Madras – 6 (5 interceptions)
Cody Leming, Stayton – 6 (3 interceptions)
Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City – 6 (1 interception)
Kaden Harris, Milwaukee – 5 (3 interceptions)
Shaw Stork, Henley – 5 (2 interceptions)
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama – 5 (1 interception)
Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield – 4 (4 interceptions)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook – 4 (3 interceptions)
Tyler Tolles, St. Helens – 4 (2 interceptions)
Cole Hansen, North Bend – 4 (1 interception)
Jackson Davis, Pendleton – 3 (3 interceptions)
Kaden Muir, Philomath – 3 (3 interceptions)
Logan Williams, La Grande – 3 (3 interceptions)
Max Nowlin, Scappoose – 3 (3 interceptions)
Cory James, Estacada – 3 (2 interceptions)
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County – 3 (2 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Jacob Bell, Cascade – 626 yards (102 carries)
Logan Whitlock, Henley – 513 yards (40 carries)
Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley – 417 yards (52 carries)
Jake White, Seaside – 381 yards (43 carries)
Ty Beyer, Woodburn – 368 yards (51 carries)
Trevor Anderson, Mazama – 303 yards (45 carries)
Waylon Riedel, Estacada – 302 yards (39 carries)
D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose – 285 yards (40 carries)
Drew Salinas, Marist Catholic – 280 yards (35 carries)
Cory James, Estacada – 272 yards (47 carries)
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama – 257 yards (34 carries)
Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley – 250 yards (18 carries)
Judah Werner, Tillamook – 248 yards (48 carries)
Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic – 247 yards (24 carries)
Brock Mackey, Pendleton – 231 yards (28 carries)
Brett McKee, Junction City – 230 yards (49 carries)
Palmer Smith, Crook County – 227 yards (46 carries)
Jelani Scott, Parkrose – 225 yards (23 carries)
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home – 221 yards (29 carries)
Grant Barnes, Junction City – 220 yards (32 carries)
John Lemmons, Marshfield – 218 yards (40 carries)
Rushing touchdowns
Ty Beyer, Woodburn -7
Logan Whitlock, Henley -7
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama -7
Jake White, Seaside -7
Palmer Smith, Crook County -6
Levi Walker, Junction City -5
Jacob Bell, Cascade -5
Cory James, Estacada -5
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home -5
Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley -4
Manatu Crichton-Tunai, The Dalles -4
Payton Lambert, Pendleton -4
Waylon Riedel, Estacada -4
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose -4
Nolan Abrams, Cascade -4
Logan Williams, La Grande -4
Receiving yards
Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 294 yards (12 receptions)
Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook – 261 yards (12 receptions)
Hudson Spike, Baker – 235 yards (13 receptions)
Jace Schow, La Grande – 235 yards (15 receptions)
Kaleb Burnett, Junction City – 222 yards (11 receptions)
Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic – 211 yards (10 receptions)
Eli Freauff, Crook County – 211 yards (8 receptions)
Luke Bennett, Henley – 207 yards (9 receptions)
Cael White, Madras – 200 yards (13 receptions)
Crosby Lehnerz, Ashland – 199 yards (16 receptions)
Marcelo Saturen, Ashland – 195 yards (13 receptions)
Ben Rintoul, Scappoose – 191 yards (19 receptions)
Gavin White, Ashland – 180 yards (14 receptions)
Tate Brandon, Milwaukee – 177 yards (8 receptions)
Mitchell George, Marshfield – 170 yards (16 receptions)
Ty May, Philomath – 169 yards (8 receptions)
Caden Negra, Ashland – 168 yards (15 receptions)
Brady Nichols, Sweet Home – 164 yards (6 receptions)
Malaki Myer, Baker – 160 yards (14 receptions)
Travis King, Stayton – 156 yards (10 receptions)
Jason Padgett, North Bend – 153 yards (5 receptions)
Tyler Clarkson, Madras – 152 yards (12 receptions)
Receiving touchdowns
Kaleb Burnett, Junction City – 5th
Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic – 4th
Tate Brandon, Milwaukee – 4
Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook – 4th
Cael White, Madras – 4
Hudson Spike, Baker – 4
Gavin White, Ashland – 4th
Tyler Aguiar, Mazama – 3rd
Malaki Myer, Baker – 3rd
James Durand, Estacada – 3rd
Jace Schow, La Grande – 3rd
Tackles
Ty Beyer, Woodburn – 41
Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose – 35
Dayne Lavoie, La Salle Prep – 32nd
Kaleb Goozee, Crook County – 32nd
Ty Borde, Stayton – 28
Skytus Smith, Madras – 28
Karsten Sande, Cascade – 27
Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook – 27
Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton – 27
Roman Rasmussen, Marist Catholic – 27
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose – 26
Izzy Jantes, Seaside – 26
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 25
Kale Hubert, Stayton – 25
Parker McKibbin, Tillamook – 25
Garrett Smith, St. Helens – 25
Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep – 24
Jelani Scott, Parkrose – 23
Owen Elasasser, Woodburn – 22
Austin Sause, Marshfield – 22
Bishop Smyzd, Stayton – 22
Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic – 22
Gavin Smith, Milwaukee – 21
Jordan Westerholm, Seaside – 21
Waylon Riedel, Estacada – 21
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukee – 20
Jonathon Clothier, Scappoose – 20
Trenton Wymore, Cascade – 20
Mitchell George, Marshfield – 20
Palmer Smith, Crook County – 20
Tackles for loss
Owen Elasasser, Woodburn – 7
Jelani Scott, Parkrose – 6th
Kaden Starr, Marist Catholic – 6th
Skytus Smith, Madras – 6
Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic – 5th
Dominic Berg, Seaside – 5
Jeremiah Rund, St. Helens – 5th
Ray Hart, Ashland – 5th
Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose – 5
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukee – 5/4
Lucas Folau, Marshfield – 4.5
Waylon Riedel, Estacada – 4.5
Andrew Turner, Estacada – 4
Ben Dobre, Parkrose – 4
Brayden Lekkerkerker, Cascade – 4th
Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton – 4th
Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook – 4
Hayden Heath, Madras – 4
Kolby Vanelsberg, Marshfield – 4
Travis King, Stayton – 4
Owen Northcutt, Henley – 3.5
Sacks
Dominic Berg, Seaside – 5
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukee – 5/4
Travis King, Stayton – 4
Davyn Tuel, Milwaukee – 3rd
Warren Haatia, Scappoose – 3rd
Andrew Turner, Estacada – 2nd
Brayden Lekkerkerker, Cascade – 2nd
Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton – 2nd
Gavin Smith, Milwaukee – 2nd
Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook – 2nd
Hayden Heath, Madras – 2nd
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 2nd
Jeremiah Rund, St. Helens – 2nd
Johan Poland, Madras – 2nd
Kamren Thies, North Bend – 2nd
Mason Nowak, Mazama – 2nd
Matthew Prescott, Junction City – 2nd
Ray Hart, Ashland – 2nd
Sergio Bravo, Woodburn – 2nd
Interceptions
Anthony Jara, The Dalles – 3rd
Brady Beck, Molalla – 3rd
Drake Rogers, Marshfield – 3rd
Jonathan Calvert, Marshfield – 3rd
Treyce Horton, Mazama – 3rd
Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 2nd
Brady Nichols, Sweet Home – 2nd
Cory James, Estacada – 2nd
Damon Lang, Milwaukee – 2nd
Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 2nd
Jace Aguilar, Stayton – 2nd
Kaleb Burnett, Junction City – 2nd
Mark Carpenter, Henley – 2nd
Owen Cheyne, Henley – 2nd
Parker McKibbon, Tillamook – 2nd
Wade Simmelink, Madras – 2nd
Kaiden James, Gladstone – 2nd
Placekicking
Gabe Love, Crook County – 12 points (9 for 10 XP, 1 for 1 FG)
Marcos Ulloa- Ford, Mazama – 12 points (12 for 13 XP)
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn – 11 points (11 for 11 XP)
Jaxson Kister, Junction City – 11 points (11 for 13 XP)
Ivan Mota, Seaside – 10 points (10 for 12 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Owen Cheyne, Henley – 10 points (10 for 13 XP)
Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 8 points (8 for 9 XP)
Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic – 8 points (8 for 11 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Sequoia Hall, Hidden Valley – 8 points (8 for 12 XP)
Hudson Spike, Baker – 7 points (7 for 10 XP)
John Remily, La Grande – 7 points (7 for 8 XP)
Diego Salinas, Stayton – 6 points (6 for 12 XP)
Kaden Muir, Philomath – 6 points (6 for 9 XP)
Punting
Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep – 40.8 average (12 for 489 yards)
Palmer Smith, Crook County – 40.2 average (6 for 241 yards)
Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 37.0 average (10 for 370 yards)
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn – 36.4 average (5 for 182 yards)
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 36 average (10 for 360 yards)
Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home – 35.4 average (12 for 425 yards)
Kavan Robinson, Marshfield – 34.5 average (11 for 380 yards)
Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic – 33.9 average (8 for 271 yards)
Ethan Petersen, Cottage Grove – 33.3 average (4 for 133 yards)
Johan Poland, Madras – 32.9 average (13 for 236 yards)
Cory James, Estacada – 32.7 average (3 for 98 yards)
Kaden Muir, Philomath – 31.4 average (12 for 377 yards)
