4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 3

Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 3, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats.

Tanner Hoskins (Tillamook) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Jojo Harrower, Ashland – 896 yards (73 for 110)

Paul Hobson, Baker – 598 yards (49 for 75)

Cody Leming, Stayton – 594 yards (40 for 73)

