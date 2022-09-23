4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 3

Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 3, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to [email protected] Is your team missing? Encourage your Coach to respond to requests for stats.

Tanner Hoskins (Tillamook) photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

Passing yards

Jojo Harrower, Ashland – 896 yards (73 for 110)

Paul Hobson, Baker – 598 yards (49 for 75)

Cody Leming, Stayton – 594 yards (40 for 73)

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County – 568 yards (30 for 48)

Kaden Harris, Milwaukee – 480 yards (32 for 58)

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home – 466 yards (36 for 63)

Jackson Davis, Pendleton – 429 yards (38 for 63)

Shaw Stork, Henley – 424 yards (24 for 39)

Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield – 421 yards (44 for 81)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook – 420 yards (29 for 52)

Dru Boyle, Madras – 411 yards (35 for 66)

Cole Hansen, North Bend – 385 yards (22 for 49)

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City – 353 yards (19 for 36)

Tyler Tolles, St. Helens – 328 yards (14 for 29)

Kaden Muir, Philomath – 320 yards (20 for 55)

Kenji Johnson, Parkrose – 305 yards (25 for 76)

Mason King, Molalla – 301 yards (22 for 65)

Passing touchdowns

Jojo Harrower, Ashland – 10 (5 interceptions)

Paul Hobson, Baker – 9 (1 interception)

Dru Boyle, Madras – 6 (5 interceptions)

Cody Leming, Stayton – 6 (3 interceptions)

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City – 6 (1 interception)

Kaden Harris, Milwaukee – 5 (3 interceptions)

Shaw Stork, Henley – 5 (2 interceptions)

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama – 5 (1 interception)

Ashton Fitzgerald-Thorton, Marshfield – 4 (4 interceptions)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook – 4 (3 interceptions)

Tyler Tolles, St. Helens – 4 (2 interceptions)

Cole Hansen, North Bend – 4 (1 interception)

Jackson Davis, Pendleton – 3 (3 interceptions)

Kaden Muir, Philomath – 3 (3 interceptions)

Logan Williams, La Grande – 3 (3 interceptions)

Max Nowlin, Scappoose – 3 (3 interceptions)

Cory James, Estacada – 3 (2 interceptions)

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County – 3 (2 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Jacob Bell, Cascade – 626 yards (102 carries)

Logan Whitlock, Henley – 513 yards (40 carries)

Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley – 417 yards (52 carries)

Jake White, Seaside – 381 yards (43 carries)

Ty Beyer, Woodburn – 368 yards (51 carries)

Trevor Anderson, Mazama – 303 yards (45 carries)

Waylon Riedel, Estacada – 302 yards (39 carries)

D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose – 285 yards (40 carries)

Drew Salinas, Marist Catholic – 280 yards (35 carries)

Cory James, Estacada – 272 yards (47 carries)

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama – 257 yards (34 carries)

Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley – 250 yards (18 carries)

Judah Werner, Tillamook – 248 yards (48 carries)

Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic – 247 yards (24 carries)

Brock Mackey, Pendleton – 231 yards (28 carries)

Brett McKee, Junction City – 230 yards (49 carries)

Palmer Smith, Crook County – 227 yards (46 carries)

Jelani Scott, Parkrose – 225 yards (23 carries)

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home – 221 yards (29 carries)

Grant Barnes, Junction City – 220 yards (32 carries)

John Lemmons, Marshfield – 218 yards (40 carries)

Rushing touchdowns

Ty Beyer, Woodburn -7

Logan Whitlock, Henley -7

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama -7

Jake White, Seaside -7

Palmer Smith, Crook County -6

Levi Walker, Junction City -5

Jacob Bell, Cascade -5

Cory James, Estacada -5

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home -5

Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley -4

Manatu Crichton-Tunai, The Dalles -4

Payton Lambert, Pendleton -4

Waylon Riedel, Estacada -4

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose -4

Nolan Abrams, Cascade -4

Logan Williams, La Grande -4

Receiving yards

Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 294 yards (12 receptions)

Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook – 261 yards (12 receptions)

Hudson Spike, Baker – 235 yards (13 receptions)

Jace Schow, La Grande – 235 yards (15 receptions)

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City – 222 yards (11 receptions)

Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic – 211 yards (10 receptions)

Eli Freauff, Crook County – 211 yards (8 receptions)

Luke Bennett, Henley – 207 yards (9 receptions)

Cael White, Madras – 200 yards (13 receptions)

Crosby Lehnerz, Ashland – 199 yards (16 receptions)

Marcelo Saturen, Ashland – 195 yards (13 receptions)

Ben Rintoul, Scappoose – 191 yards (19 receptions)

Gavin White, Ashland – 180 yards (14 receptions)

Tate Brandon, Milwaukee – 177 yards (8 receptions)

Mitchell George, Marshfield – 170 yards (16 receptions)

Ty May, Philomath – 169 yards (8 receptions)

Caden Negra, Ashland – 168 yards (15 receptions)

Brady Nichols, Sweet Home – 164 yards (6 receptions)

Malaki Myer, Baker – 160 yards (14 receptions)

Travis King, Stayton – 156 yards (10 receptions)

Jason Padgett, North Bend – 153 yards (5 receptions)

Tyler Clarkson, Madras – 152 yards (12 receptions)

Receiving touchdowns

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City – 5th

Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic – 4th

Tate Brandon, Milwaukee – 4

Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook – 4th

Cael White, Madras – 4

Hudson Spike, Baker – 4

Gavin White, Ashland – 4th

Tyler Aguiar, Mazama – 3rd

Malaki Myer, Baker – 3rd

James Durand, Estacada – 3rd

Jace Schow, La Grande – 3rd

Tackles

Ty Beyer, Woodburn – 41

Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose – 35

Dayne Lavoie, La Salle Prep – 32nd

Kaleb Goozee, Crook County – 32nd

Ty Borde, Stayton – 28

Skytus Smith, Madras – 28

Karsten Sande, Cascade – 27

Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook – 27

Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton – 27

Roman Rasmussen, Marist Catholic – 27

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose – 26

Izzy Jantes, Seaside – 26

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 25

Kale Hubert, Stayton – 25

Parker McKibbin, Tillamook – 25

Garrett Smith, St. Helens – 25

Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep – 24

Jelani Scott, Parkrose – 23

Owen Elasasser, Woodburn – 22

Austin Sause, Marshfield – 22

Bishop Smyzd, Stayton – 22

Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic – 22

Gavin Smith, Milwaukee – 21

Jordan Westerholm, Seaside – 21

Waylon Riedel, Estacada – 21

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukee – 20

Jonathon Clothier, Scappoose – 20

Trenton Wymore, Cascade – 20

Mitchell George, Marshfield – 20

Palmer Smith, Crook County – 20

Tackles for loss

Owen Elasasser, Woodburn – 7

Jelani Scott, Parkrose – 6th

Kaden Starr, Marist Catholic – 6th

Skytus Smith, Madras – 6

Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic – 5th

Dominic Berg, Seaside – 5

Jeremiah Rund, St. Helens – 5th

Ray Hart, Ashland – 5th

Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose – 5

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukee – 5/4

Lucas Folau, Marshfield – 4.5

Waylon Riedel, Estacada – 4.5

Andrew Turner, Estacada – 4

Ben Dobre, Parkrose – 4

Brayden Lekkerkerker, Cascade – 4th

Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton – 4th

Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook – 4

Hayden Heath, Madras – 4

Kolby Vanelsberg, Marshfield – 4

Travis King, Stayton – 4

Owen Northcutt, Henley – 3.5

Sacks

Dominic Berg, Seaside – 5

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukee – 5/4

Travis King, Stayton – 4

Davyn Tuel, Milwaukee – 3rd

Warren Haatia, Scappoose – 3rd

Andrew Turner, Estacada – 2nd

Brayden Lekkerkerker, Cascade – 2nd

Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton – 2nd

Gavin Smith, Milwaukee – 2nd

Gilbert Whitlach, Tillamook – 2nd

Hayden Heath, Madras – 2nd

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 2nd

Jeremiah Rund, St. Helens – 2nd

Johan Poland, Madras – 2nd

Kamren Thies, North Bend – 2nd

Mason Nowak, Mazama – 2nd

Matthew Prescott, Junction City – 2nd

Ray Hart, Ashland – 2nd

Sergio Bravo, Woodburn – 2nd

Interceptions

Anthony Jara, The Dalles – 3rd

Brady Beck, Molalla – 3rd

Drake Rogers, Marshfield – 3rd

Jonathan Calvert, Marshfield – 3rd

Treyce Horton, Mazama – 3rd

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 2nd

Brady Nichols, Sweet Home – 2nd

Cory James, Estacada – 2nd

Damon Lang, Milwaukee – 2nd

Eddie Freauff, Crook County – 2nd

Jace Aguilar, Stayton – 2nd

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City – 2nd

Mark Carpenter, Henley – 2nd

Owen Cheyne, Henley – 2nd

Parker McKibbon, Tillamook – 2nd

Wade Simmelink, Madras – 2nd

Kaiden James, Gladstone – 2nd

Placekicking

Gabe Love, Crook County – 12 points (9 for 10 XP, 1 for 1 FG)

Marcos Ulloa- Ford, Mazama – 12 points (12 for 13 XP)

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn – 11 points (11 for 11 XP)

Jaxson Kister, Junction City – 11 points (11 for 13 XP)

Ivan Mota, Seaside – 10 points (10 for 12 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Owen Cheyne, Henley – 10 points (10 for 13 XP)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 8 points (8 for 9 XP)

Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic – 8 points (8 for 11 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Sequoia Hall, Hidden Valley – 8 points (8 for 12 XP)

Hudson Spike, Baker – 7 points (7 for 10 XP)

John Remily, La Grande – 7 points (7 for 8 XP)

Diego Salinas, Stayton – 6 points (6 for 12 XP)

Kaden Muir, Philomath – 6 points (6 for 9 XP)

Punting

Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep – 40.8 average (12 for 489 yards)

Palmer Smith, Crook County – 40.2 average (6 for 241 yards)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton – 37.0 average (10 for 370 yards)

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn – 36.4 average (5 for 182 yards)

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker – 36 average (10 for 360 yards)

Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home – 35.4 average (12 for 425 yards)

Kavan Robinson, Marshfield – 34.5 average (11 for 380 yards)

Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic – 33.9 average (8 for 271 yards)

Ethan Petersen, Cottage Grove – 33.3 average (4 for 133 yards)

Johan Poland, Madras – 32.9 average (13 for 236 yards)

Cory James, Estacada – 32.7 average (3 for 98 yards)

Kaden Muir, Philomath – 31.4 average (12 for 377 yards)

—

Week 3 recap:

Our Week 3 predictions:

Reflecting on Week 3: