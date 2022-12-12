49ers WR Deebo Samuel injury

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday against the Buccaneers.

What it means in fantasy: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team does not know the extent of Samuel’s injury, but it is “most likely” a high ankle sprain. The 49ers and Shanahan were relieved that Samuel did not have any breaks in the ankle. A high ankle sprain usually takes about a month to heal, so Samuel’s Fantasy season is essentially over. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey will carry the offense while Samuel is out.

The news: Bengals WR Tee Higgins played only one snap against the Browns on Sunday and WR Tyler Boyd suffered a hand injury.

What it means in fantasy: ESPN’s Ben Baby reported that head coach Zac Taylor said they lost Higgins in warmups and that his only snap was an unplanned one because he snuck onto the field. “He found his way out there the way that some guys do when they want to play when they’re a competitor,” Taylor said. “But ultimately, we didn’t want him out there.” Fantasy Managers who had Higgins in their lineups were frustrated by this situation. He appeared on the Bengals’ injury report in the middle of the week with a hamstring injury. Higgins was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He was not listed as injured on Friday’s game status report, indicating he had no potential issues for Sunday. This week, Fantasy Managers will closely monitor Higgins’ situation, especially since Tyler Boyd dislocated a finger on his right hand on the second play from scrimmage. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Boyd’s injury is not season-ending and that he is week-to-week. The Bengals started Trenton Irwin in place of Higgins, while Trent Taylor took over Boyd’s role as the slot receiver. Leave these backup receivers on waivers.

The news: Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

What it means in fantasy: Pierce suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter and was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot. The rookie finished with 78 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. Pierce has scored 10 or more Fantasy points in nine of his past 11 games, including four with 15 or more. Pierce should be back on the RB2 Radar against the Chiefs next week if the ankle injury isn’t considered serious. Considering the Texans’ record, they don’t need to rush him back. Eno Benjamin could rise to the top of the Texans RB chart if Pierce were to miss time.

The news: Broncos QB Russell Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion.

What it means in fantasy: Wilson was evaluated for a concussion after his head slammed into the turf at the end of a run in the fourth quarter. Before the injury, Wilson was having one of his best days as a Bronco. The 25.5 Fantasy points he scored against the Chiefs were his second-highest total of the season. When Wilson left the game, Brett Rypien took over and should not be on Fantasy managers’ radars as Wilson looks to clear the concussion protocol before the Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Cardinals.

The news: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley left Sunday’s game against the Steelers with a concussion.

What it means in fantasy: Filling in as the starter for Lamar Jackson, Huntley was put into the league’s concussion protocol in the third quarter. Anthony Brown replaced him and John Harbaugh Suggested Brown may start against the Browns in Week 15 if Huntley does not clear the protocol. ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that Jackson’s likely return date from the PCL injury is the Falcons game in Week 16. Brock Purdy, Matt Ryan and Ryan Tannehill are three quarterbacks to consider for Managers looking to fill the void in the Fantasy playoffs.

Going deeper: The Ravens ran the ball 12 times out of 15 plays in the fourth quarter and handed it off nine times to running backs. According to Harbaugh, Baltimore didn’t call any quarterback runs in order to prevent Brown from getting hurt. JK Dobbins finished with 18.0 Fantasy points. This was his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 17 of the 2020 season. The Ravens could continue to rely more on the running backs in Week 15 if Huntley fails to clear the league protocol.

The news: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett left Sunday’s game against the Ravens with a concussion.

What it means in fantasy: Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after he took a hard sack at the end of the Steelers’ first drive. Initially cleared, they reentered the game for a quick three-and-out. Pickett didn’t return for the Steelers’ third drive after entering protocol following that series. At that point, backup Mitch Trubisky took over as quarterback. It is Pickett’s second concussion this year after he was placed in the concussion protocol in Week 7. Pickett’s status for Week 15 remains to be seen. Fantasy Managers should consider other options since this is his second concussion. Brock Purdy, Matt Ryan and Ryan Tannehill are available in a high percentage of ESPN leagues.

The news: Jets QB Mike White was taken to a local hospital following Sunday’s game against the Bills.

What it means in fantasy: The Bills’ defense pummeled White, forcing him to visit a hospital for precautionary tests on a broken rib, but he seems to have solidified his starting job and has earned the respect of his teammates. OL Connor McGovern called White “the epitome of what hopefully everyone in this locker room is willing to do to win.”, White has scored 17 or more Fantasy points in two of his past three games. For Week 15, he has an excellent Matchup against a Lions’ defense that just allowed Kirk Cousins ​​a season-high 25 Fantasy points.

The news: Giants RB Saquon Barkley Revealed after the game the neck injury he came into Sunday’s game against the Eagles with was a stinger that he suffered in practice.

What it means in fantasy: This news is notable because Barkley finished with only 48 total yards on 11 touches. He appeared on the injury report with the injury on Thursday and later became a game-time decision. Barkley was removed from the game once it was out of hand, but prior to that, Barkley, Gary Brightwell, and Matt Breida operated as a three-man committee. Over the last six games, Barkley has averaged only 14.1 Fantasy points on 3.3 rushing yards per attempt. Fantasy Managers should monitor this situation ahead of the Giants’ Week 15 Matchup against the Commanders. Brightwell is the player that would be most interesting if Barkley misses time.

The news: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury on Sunday night against the Chargers.

What it means in fantasy: Wilson had four rushing attempts for 26 yards, including a 20-yard run, before he had to leave the game in the second quarter. Raheem Mostert becomes a must-start if Wilson is out. Wilson’s return for the Dolphins’ Week 15 Matchup against the Bills could result in neither player receiving substantial snaps, making it difficult for Fantasy Managers to have confidence in either player.

The news: Jets WR Corey Davis was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bills with a head injury.

What it means in fantasy: Davis took a knee to the helmet following a reception in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. They recently missed a month due to a knee injury. Prior to Sunday’s game, Davis had caught 25 of 47 targets for 445 receiving yards. Through the first 12 games of the season, only rookie Garrett Wilson has more receiving yards for the Jets. Davis can be viewed as highly questionable to face the Lions in Week 15.

The news: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger suffered a rib injury in the third quarter in Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

What it means in fantasy: Bellinger caught all three of his targets for 19 yards. He also played every snap and ran a route on every Giants’ pass play in the first half. The injury news was unfortunate since Bellinger had just returned from an eye injury in Week 13. Since the Giants rank near the bottom of the league with only 29.4 pass attempts per game, if Bellinger misses time, Fantasy Managers should look to a different team for a streaming tight end.

