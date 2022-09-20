49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB

Everyone knows what the 49ers are getting with Garoppolo. He’s going to manage the game, limit mistakes and do just enough to inspire his critics to complain about his skill set. And you know what? That’s fine. It’s great to have Aaron Rodgers, but it doesn’t mean as much if his receivers stink. The same holds true for Tom Brady if half his offense is sidelined with injuries, and for Matthew Stafford if he’s throwing 75 percent of his passes to Cooper Kupp.

The 49ers beat the Cowboys and Packers in last season’s playoffs. They had a six-game winning streak over the Rams until falling to Los Angeles in the NFC title game. Garoppolo was a major part of that success, and he’d likely be playing elsewhere by now if offseason shoulder surgery hadn’t curtailed his options to be traded. The 49ers got a steal when they restructured his contract to make him the backup, and now he has the perfect opportunity to market himself for next year’s bidders.

The sad part in all of this was watching Lance riding a cart toward another year of uncertainty after breaking his ankle in the first quarter of Sunday’s 27-7 win over Seattle. There were already skeptics wondering how his limited playing experience would affect his development. Lance only played in one game as a redshirt sophomore at North Dakota State (the team played the rest of its season in the spring due to COVID-19) and then attempted just 71 passes as a rookie. There will be even more questions after a third consecutive year with little action. Lance revealed some predictable growing pains when he looked overwhelmed in a Week 1 loss to Chicago. With the second-year QB out for the season, the 49ers have to be hoping this setback doesn’t dampen what seems like a bright career.

This is also why San Francisco held on to Garoppolo and refused to simply give him away. In a perfect world, Lance would be healthy and maturing, and Garoppolo would have been available in the event of a manageable injury situation. It was a sensible approach by a smart franchise. They have been too close to a Championship the last few years to leave too much to chance.