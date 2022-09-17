49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NFL picks, Week 2 best bets from proven computer model

NFC West rivals are set to battle with the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers set to face off at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The Niners are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 19-10 Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, with the Seahawks looking to build off their surprising 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football season opener. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 30-17 and have won five of the last six meetings in this rivalry.

49ers vs. Seahawks spread: 49ers -10

49ers vs. Seahawks over/under: 42 points

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

What you need to know about the 49ers

The 49ers came up short against the Chicago Bears this past Sunday, falling 19-10 in ugly conditions. Quarterback Trey Lance turned in an up-and-down performance in Week 1 throwing for 164 yards and an interception while completing less than 50% of his passes in a steady rain storm. He was also the team’s leading rusher, tallying 54 yards on 13 carries.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a relatively quiet afternoon against Chicago, rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, and catching two passes for 12 yards. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) out indefinitely and George Kittle (groin) listed as questionable, the 49ers will likely lean on Samuel to take a lot of the pressure off Lance going forward.

What you need to know about the Seahawks

It was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Seattle made off with a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos last week. The Seattle offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the Matchup anyway. Quarterback Geno Smith was nearly perfect in the first half completing 17 of 18 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns before intermission.

Seattle will have to deal with a Massive Blow on the defensive side of the ball with All-Pro safety Jamal Adams suffering a season-ending quad injury against the Broncos. Seattle outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after recording a sack, seven tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.

