49ers vs. Eagles odds, line, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game Picks from top NFL expert on 16-5 roll

Two young quarterbacks will square off with a 2023 Super Bowl berth on the line when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles face Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The 24-year-old Hurts led the Eagles (15-3) to the best record in the NFC and emerged as a contender for the NFL MVP Award. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Purdy went from the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to leading the 49ers (15-4) to seven straight wins as the starter. Sunday’s game in the 2023 NFL Playoffs is the first quarterback matchup in the Conference Championship round or later with both starting quarterbacks younger than 25.

Kickoff is 3 pm ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Eagles vs. 49ers Picks or NFC Championship Game predictions, you need to see which side Vegas Legend and 49ers expert Micah Roberts is on.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos’ book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched information in multiple sports.

He also has been uncanny with his picks in games involving the 49ers. In fact, he is 16-5 on his last 21 against-the-spread Picks involving San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has zeroed in on Eagles vs. 49ers and locked in his NFC Championship Game Picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Eagles:

49ers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

49ers vs. Eagles over/under: 45.5 points

49ers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: The led the NFL in pass defense during the regular season

SF: 49ers led the league in the regular season in scoring defense (16.3 points per game)

49ers vs. Eagles picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders is having the best season of his career. The 25-year-old finished the regular season fifth in the league in rushing yards, running for a career-high 1,269. He also scored 11 touchdowns, five more than his previous career-best set in 2019. In last Saturday’s win over New York in the Divisional Round, Sanders rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries.

In addition, receiver DeVonta Smith enters the game on a roll. The former Heisman Trophy Winner has at least five receptions and 60 receiving yards in seven straight games, the longest streak in franchise history since at least 1950. He finished the regular season with 95 receptions for 1,196 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, all career- highs. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco’s offense has been on a roll. Since Brock Purdy took over as starting quarterback in Week 14, the 49ers have averaged 32.6 points per game, which leads the league over that time. They also lead the NFL in yards per play (6.5) and yards per pass (8.9) over that stretch.

One of the reasons for the offense’s surge has been running back Christian McCaffrey. Since McCaffrey became the starting running back, San Francisco is 12-0. Over that stretch, he has 1,341 scrimmage yards (the most in the NFL) and 12 touchdowns (tied for the most). See which team to pick here.

How to make 49ers vs. Eagles Picks

Now, Roberts has broken down Eagles vs. 49ers from every angle. We can tell you that he’s leaning Over the point total, but his much Stronger play is on the spread. He’s found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. He’s sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 2023? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. 49ers spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the former Vegas bookmaker who is 16-5 on Picks involving the 49ers, and find out.