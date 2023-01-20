49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff Picks from model on 16-6 run

The Dallas Cowboys will try to reach their first NFC Championship Game in nearly three decades when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday. The Cowboys (13-5), who finished second in the NFC East this season, last earned a trip to the NFC title game in 1995. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West, are looking to make their second consecutive trip to the NFC Championship and third in four years. Dallas has won seven of the last 10 meetings, although San Francisco defeated the Cowboys 23-17 in last year’s Wild Card Round.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clare, California, is set for 6:30 pm ET. San Francisco is a four-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. 49ers and just locked in its Picks and NFL playoff predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +160, 49ers -190

DAL: Cowboys have covered in three of their last four games

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five Divisional playoff games

Why the 49ers can cover

With injuries to starting quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Rookie Brock Purdy has taken the Reigns and never missed a beat. In nine regular-season games, Purdy threw for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns with just four interceptions and compiled a rating of 107.3. He had a career-best game in the Wild Card Round win over Seattle, completing 18 of 30 passes (60%) for 332 yards and three touchdowns. They had not thrown for more than 284 yards in any previous game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was acquired mid-season from Carolina, is also a major part of San Francisco's offense. In the Wild Card win over the Seahawks, McCaffrey carried 15 times for 119 yards (7.9 average), with a long run of 68 yards. He also had two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown. For the season, he rushed for 746 yards on 159 carries (4.7 average) with six touchdowns and had 52 receptions for 464 yards (8.9 average) and four scores.

Why the Cowboys can cover



Dallas has a strong receiving corps, led by CeeDee Lamb, who had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (12.7 average) and nine touchdowns during the regular season. They had 486 yards after the catch and converted 67 first downs. In the Wild Card win at Tampa Bay, Lamb had four catches for 68 yards (17 average) with one touchdown and two explosive plays, including a long of 26 yards. They also converted three first downs.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup also had a solid outing against the Buccaneers. They caught five passes for 46 yards (9.2 average) and one touchdown, with four first-down conversions. During the regular season, he was the team's fourth-leading receiver with 39 catches for 424 yards (10.9 average) and four touchdowns. He also had 107 yards after the catch and converted 25 first downs.

How to make Cowboys vs. 49ers Picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 44 points.

So who wins Cowboys vs. 49ers in the NFL Playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. 49ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.