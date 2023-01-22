49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff Picks by model that’s 16-6

The Dallas Cowboys will try to cool down the San Francisco 49ers when they meet in an NFC Divisional Round Matchup on Sunday. The 49ers (14-4) enter the game on an 11-game winning streak, while the Cowboys (13-5) placed second in the NFC East, winning just two of their final four regular-season games. Dallas is coming off a 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, while San Francisco pasted the Seattle Seahawks 41-23 to advance in the NFL Playoffs 2023. The Cowboys lead the all-time postseason series 5-3 , but the 49ers hold a 15-14-1 edge in regular-season games.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clare, California, is set for 6:30 pm ET. San Francisco is a four-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on an Incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL Picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years is straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. 49ers and just locked in its Picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 47 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +160, 49ers -190

DAL: Cowboys have covered in three of their last four games

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five Divisional playoff games

49ers vs. Cowboys picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Why the 49ers can cover

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk had 73 receiving yards in last week’s NFC Wild Card Matchup with Seattle and has 65 or more receiving yards in three of his four career playoff games. Aiyuk is searching for his third game in a row against Dallas with five or more receptions and 65 or more receiving yards. He set career-highs with 78 receptions, 1,015 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2022. For his career, Aiyuk has 194 receptions for 2,589 yards (13.3 average) and 18 touchdowns in 46 regular season games.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa had five tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in the Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He has eight sacks and six tackles for loss in seven career playoff games. Bosa became the first San Francisco player since 1982 to lead the NFL in sacks, with a career-high 18.5, and ranked tied for second with 19 tackles for loss in 2022. He became the fourth player since 1982 with a sack in 13 games within a single season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Tight end Dalton Schultz led the team with seven catches for 95 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the NFC Wild Card game at Tampa Bay. They became the first tight end in team history with two receiving touchdowns in a single playoff game. He had seven catches for 89 yards in the 2021 NFC Wild Card loss to San Francisco. Schultz had 57 catches for 577 yards and five receiving touchdowns in 2022 and is one of four tight ends with 50 or more catches and 500 or more receiving yards in each of the past three seasons.

Linebacker Micah Parsons registered his first career playoff sack, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups in the Wild Card win at Tampa Bay. He had nine tackles and a tackle for loss in the 2021 NFC Wild Card meeting against San Francisco. Parsons led the team with 13.5 sacks this past season and became the third player since 1982 with 13 or more sacks in each of his first two NFL seasons. Since 2021, he ranks fourth in the NFL in tackles for loss with 34. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cowboys vs. 49ers Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under the point total. In fact, it’s calling for 44 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. 49ers in the NFL Playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. 49ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.