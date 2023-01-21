49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff Picks by model on 16-6 run

Teams steeped in history will battle it out for the ninth time in the NFL Playoffs when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Matchup on Sunday. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second behind Philadelphia in the NFC East, opened the 2023 NFL Playoffs with a 31-14 win at Tampa Bay. The 49ers (14-4), Champions of the NFC West, crushed the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. Dallas leads the postseason series with San Francisco 5-3, but the 49ers have won the last two playoff matchups, including a 23-17 win in last year’s Wild Card Round.

Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clare, California, is set for 6:30 pm ET. San Francisco is a four-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before making any Cowboys vs. 49ers picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cowboys vs. 49ers and just locked in its Picks and NFL playoff predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

49ers vs. Cowboys spread: San Francisco -4

49ers vs. Cowboys over/under: 46.5 points

49ers vs. Cowboys money line: Cowboys +160, 49ers -190

DAL: Cowboys have covered in three of their last four games

SF: 49ers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five Divisional playoff games

Why the 49ers can cover

Tight end George Kittle has had a strong season and is one of San Francisco’s top weapons on offense. He was second on the team in receiving during the regular season with 60 receptions for 765 yards (12.8 average) and 11 touchdowns. He had 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 54-yarder. When San Francisco needed a first down, he was one of its top targets with 36 conversions. Against Seattle in the Wild Card Round, they caught two passes for 37 yards, and converted two first downs.

Defensively, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was a beast against the Seahawks, making a team-high 11 tackles, including eight solo. During the regular season, he was second on the team in tackles with 127, including a team-high 82 solo. He also registered three tackles for loss, broke up six passes and picked off one pass. He also forced two fumbles and recovered two others, returning one for a touchdown.

Why the Cowboys can cover



Quarterback Dak Prescott became the fifth quarterback ever with four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in a single playoff game in Monday’s win at Tampa Bay. In that game, he completed 25 of 33 passes (75.8%) for 305 yards. He also has a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in four consecutive postseason games, the longest streak in NFL history. Prescott has eight touchdowns (six passing and two rushing) with an interception for a 100.1 rating in three career starts against San Francisco, including the playoffs.

Running back Tony Pollard rushed for 77 yards in the Wild Card win at Tampa Bay. He had career-highs in scrimmage yards (1,378), rushing yards (1,007), receiving yards (371), rushing touchdowns (9) and receiving touchdowns (3) in 2022. Pollard had six catches, 132 scrimmage yards (69 rushing, 63 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the last regular-season meeting against San Francisco. They rushed for 100 or more yards in three games this season.

How to make Cowboys vs. 49ers Picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 44 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value.

So who wins Cowboys vs. 49ers in the NFL Playoffs 2023? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. 49ers spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.