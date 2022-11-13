49ers vs. Chargers live streams: How to watch NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game online without cable

Sunday night features a battle of California Clubs as the 49ers host the Chargers in Santa Clara.

Both teams are in the middle of tight Divisional races. The 49ers are second in the NFC West at 4-4, trailing only the first-place Seahawks, but the Rams and Cardinals are right on their heels. San Francisco was on a bye last week.

The Chargers bring a 5-3 record into the “Sunday Night Football” showdown. They trail only the Chiefs in the AFC West and have built separation between themselves and the Broncos and Raiders. Los Angeles is coming off a 20-17 win over the Falcons in Week 10. Cameron Dicker kicked a 37-yard field goal as the clock hit zero.

It’s the first of back-to-back “Sunday Night Football” showings for the Chargers; their Week 11 Matchup against the Chiefs was flexed into the nighttime slot, replacing Bengals-Steelers

Here is everything you need to know about the 49ers vs. Chargers, including streaming options for the game.

What time is the 49ers vs. Chargers game tonight?

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

49ers vs. Chargers will kick off at 8:20 pm ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

49ers vs. Chargers live stream

  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

49ers vs. Chargers will air on NBC, but cord-cutters can catch the game on Peacock, NBCSports.com and fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Viewers in Canada can stream the game on DAZN, which features every NFL game.

How to watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ games without cable

Other streaming options for 49ers vs. Chargers:

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial?
NFL App Yes Yes
Yahoo! Sports App Yes Yes
NFL+ Well Well $9.99/month Yes
DirecTV Stream Well Well $49.99/month Yes
fuboTV Well Well $69.99/month Yes
Hulu Plus Live TV Well Well $69.99/month Yes
Sling TV Well Well $35/month Yes
YouTube TV Well Well $54.99/month Yes

‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule 2022

  • Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Live stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock, fuboTV

NBC is the broadcast home of “Sunday Night Football” for the 16th consecutive season. This year, the broadcast team is Mike Tirico on play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth providing color commentary and Melissa Stark reporting from the sideline.

“Sunday Night Football” games can be streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock or on fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Week Date Matchup/Result
1 Sept. 8 (Thu.) Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10
1 Sept. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19, Dallas Cowboys 3
2 Sept. 18 Green Bay Packers 27, Chicago Bears 10
3 Sept. 25 Denver Broncos 11, San Francisco 49ers 10
4 October 2 Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31
5 October 9 Baltimore Ravens 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17
6 October 16 Philadelphia Eagles 26, Dallas Cowboys 17
7 October 23 Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
8 October 30 Buffalo Bills 27, Green Bay Packers 17
9 Nov. 6 Kansas City Chiefs 20, Tennessee Titans 17
10 Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers
11 Nov. 20 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
12 Nov. 27 Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
13 December 4 Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys
14 December 11 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
15 December 18 New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
16 December 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals
17 Jan. 1 Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers
18 Jan. 8 TBD

