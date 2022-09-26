49ers vs. Broncos live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Sunday Night Football’ game

49ers fans didn’t think they were done seeing Russell Wilson, did they?

Wilson and Broncos will be hosting Jimmy Garoppolo and the Niners on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3. Denver will be looking to recover from a Rocky start to the Wilson era. Although the team started 1-1, the loss came at the hands of the Seahawks while the win was in a surprisingly contentious game against the Texans.

The 49ers are also 1-1 on the season, but they’re facing a different kind of adversity. Starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season with a fractured ankle, which means Garoppolo has reclaimed his starting role for San Francisco after a tumultuous offseason. It will be fascinating to see how the situation plays out with Garoppolo on a one-year deal.

Who will win this interconference matchup? The Sporting News is tracking live score updates and highlights from the western showdown.

49ers vs. Broncos score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F 49er 7 — — — — Broncos 0 — — — —

49ers vs. Broncos updates, Highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

9:11 pm — McManus hits a 55-yard field goal in the Mile High air to put the Broncos on the board after the Niners declined a third down penalty. 49ers 7, Broncos 3

9:06 pm — Less than promising start to the quarter, as Wilson gets sacked from behind to set up second-and-13. Just great coverage downfield from the 49ers. After a second-down completion, Wilson finds Jerry Jeudy on a wheel route down the sideline to get into 49ers territory for the first time tonight.

9:04 pm — The Broncos finally crack this defense as the quarter ends, as Wilson finds Courtland Sutton for 34 yards. Huge play for the Broncos to get some positive yardage, and they’ll look to capitalize to open the second.

Russ and Sutton doing work at the end of the quarter 👀 📺: #SFvsDEN is NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2rt05DqkHW pic.twitter.com/cvJXuEdBJq — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022

9:01 pm — Garoppolo throws another incomplete third-and-3 and misses a surefire touchdown to Samuel. The 49ers are forced to punt again, as the Broncos defense stands pat. It’s been good minus one ugly drive.

9 p.m. — The 49ers once again find Samuel over the middle of the field, and Garoppolo hits him for a first down. That’s three catches for 36 yards from Samuel.

8:56 pm — Yet another Denver three-and-out as Jerry Jeudy can’t make a catch with Emmanuel Mosely on him. The Broncos have held the ball for under four of the first 12 minutes.

8:51 pm — After that play, the 49ers are unable to move the ball and Garoppolo gets sacked on third-and-9 to force a San Francisco punt. It goes into the end zone, and the Broncos will try to put something together down seven.

8:46 pm — Coming off the punt, Garoppolo finds Aiyuk for 16. There’s no denying Garoppolo brings some really tight timing to this offense, and it’s showing early here.

8:45 pm — Another Wilson incompletion on third-and-short has some boo Birds coming down in Denver. Wilson just missed there, and the Broncos are desperately looking for any kind of rhythm.

8:43 pm — The Broncos quickly get back into third-and-7 after a short run from Javonte Williams and a Wilson incompletion. The 49ers, however, jump offside and the play is blown dead, so it will be third-and-2.

8:39 pm — 49ers score easily at the 1-yard line on a pseudo pick play to get Aiyuk into the end zone. Easy drive there, as the Niners go 75 yards in six plays. 49ers 7, Broncos 0

Brandon Aiyuk strolls in for 6 🏠 📺: #SFvsDEN is NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2rt05DqkHW pic.twitter.com/IEIf6ypkq0 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022

8:37 pm — After a connection with George Kittle, Wilson barrels ahead to the 8-yard line to set up first-and-goal for the 49ers. A swing pass to Samuel gets the 49ers to the 3-yard line for second down.

8:35 pm — Garoppolo finds Aiyuk over the middle on first down for a first down for the 49ers. On the ensuing play, Jeff Wilson bursts up the middle for 38 yards to get the ball deep into Denver territory. The 49ers are looking to run the ball early and often, and it worked there.

Big gain for Jeff Wilson on the ground 😤 📺: #SFvsDEN is NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2rt05DqkHW pic.twitter.com/GbV7o2ufS6 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022

8:32 pm — The Broncos quickly go three-and-out as Jerry Jeudy gets stacked up on third-and-9. Nothing particularly inspiring there from Denver.

8:27 pm — Garoppolo forces one there trying to get Brandon Aiyuk working against Patrick Surtain. Surtain breaks up the pass and Aiyuk makes a nice play to stay with it and minimize the risk of an interception. A tipped pass at the line on the next play leads to fourth down for the 49ers and they’ll have to punt.

8:25 pm — Deebo Samuel gets going early, as he loses the Broncos pre-snap in motion. He gets a gain of 13 to give the Niners a bit of room to work.

8:20 pm — The Broncos kick off to the 49ers to start the game and the 49ers will start the game around their own 10. Jimmy Garoppolo takes the field again for San Francisco.

8 pm ET — Welcome to the nightcap of what’s been an eventful NFL Sunday! The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers are both looking to improve upon Rocky’s 1-1 starts, as Russell Wilson goes up against a familiar foe. Kickoff from Denver will be at 8:20 pm ET, 6:20 pm local time.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Sunday, Sept. 25 Start time: 8:20 pm ET | 6:20 pm MT | 5:20 p.m. PT

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 8:20 pm ET, 6:20 pm local time. That’s when all “Sunday Night Football” games are scheduled to begin this season.

Mike Tirico will handle the play-by-play call. He’ll be joined by Cris Collinsworth in the booth. Reporter Melissa Stark will offer updates from the sideline.