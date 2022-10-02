49ers to enjoy ideal NFL weather vs. Rams on Monday night

Matchups Los Angeles Rams 2-1 San Francisco 49er 1-2 Monday, Oct. 3 8:15 p.m. ET

The 49ers may have opened up the first two weeks of the season in bad NFL weather conditions, but both Weeks 3 and 4 will be ideal.

Usually, at least in Northern California, summer-like weather marks the beginning of the NFL regular season, and temperatures tend to chill and drop amid Wetter conditions as the calendar turns Deeper into fall.

Week 1’s rain-soaked loss for the San Francisco 49ers in Chicago against the Bears might be typical midwest weather, but the Niners’ home opener against the Seattle Seahawks amid rainy conditions in Week 2 sure was an oddity.

Whether it helped or not, San Francisco at least had good conditions for its Week 3 loss Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos, and now the 49ers should be enjoying near-perfect NFL weather conditions for their next primetime matchup, Week 4 against the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Of course, there might be a slight home-field advantage for the Niners during warmer games, as the visiting team will be on the eastern sidelines in the sun.

But, with Week 4’s Tilt kicking off at 8:15 pm ET, the dropping sun might be a slight factor in terms of visibility but not heat.

NFL weather for Week 4 — 49ers vs. Rams

According to the latest forecast, the NFL weather for Week 4’s Monday night bout between San Francisco and Los Angeles calls for 77 degrees at kickoff with zero chance of rain.

So, if you’re hoping to glance at another memorable clip of a 49ers fan dressed in swimming apparel amid last year’s rain-soaked Niners game at Levi’s Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts, sorry. He’ll probably be wearing regular team garb this time around.

There might be some slightly cloudy skies, and the humidity is predicted to be 43 percent with northwesterly winds at six miles per hour.

It’s hard to envision better NFL weather conditions at Levi’s Stadium, both on the field and for fans wanting to have great tailgating conditions prior to kickoff.

San Francisco and Los Angeles kick off Monday Night Football in Week 4 on Monday, Oct. 3 at 8:15 pm ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.