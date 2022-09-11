49ers TE George Kittle not expected to play vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, listed as questionable, is not likely to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Kittle is dealing with a groin injury and didn’t practice this week. In a long season, pushing it early doesn’t make sense.

The Iowa product, selected to three Pro Bowls, had 71 receptions and six touchdown catches last season.

Trey Lance gets his third career start for the 49ers as they travel to Soldier Field to face the Bears. In two starts last season, Lance went 1-1.

