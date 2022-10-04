49ers’ Talanoa Hufanga best safety in NFL currently, Donte Whitner says

The Talanoa Hufanga hype train is picking up speed with each passing week.

After several weeks of comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, Hufanga received new levels of praise for his performance in the 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium.

Hufanga sealed the 49ers’ win with a pick-six that he returned 52 yards in the fourth quarter.

Following the 49ers’ seventh straight regular-season win over the Rams, NBC Sports Bay Area Analyst Donte Whitner made it absolutely clear where Hufanga stands among safeties in the NFL.

“It’s the Instincts and the understanding of the defense to me,” Whitner said on “49ers Postgame Live” after the win. “You know they like to throw the ball out there to Cooper Kupp. He’s not even supposed to be there. He’s supposed to get on the outside of the receiver that’s blocking him and turn the ball back into the defense. But there, when you recognize something and you’ve seen it all week in practice, you go out and make a play in the game.

“And that’s what he’s been doing at all levels of the defense. TFL’s, he’s leading the team in TFL’s, playing linebacker, playing safety, D-line, the reaction skills from just being back there and reading the quarterback’s eyes. Talanoa Hufanga is the No. 1 safety in the NFL currently.”

In addition to his interception, Hufanga had four total tackles and one pass defended.

Even Hufanga’s teammates have taken notice of how well he is playing early in the 2022 NFL season.

“Oh my god. Did y’all see that play?” cornerback Deommodore Lenoir told reporters in the locker room postgame. “Man, I just heard the crowd screaming and then I saw Huf going the other way. I feel like I saw a Troy Polamalu flash. Yeah, All-Pro Huf. I’m going to start that now.”

The second-year pro is making a name for himself this season and he’s making believers out of analysts and teammates.

The 49ers’ defense is one of the best in the league so far this season and Hufanga’s emergence is a big reason why.