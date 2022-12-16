49ers-Seahawks NFL Week 15: TNF predictions by Chiefs football Writers

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with a big NFC West battle: the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on Thursday Night Football.

Following the end of the 2021 season, it probably would have been difficult to predict a Week 15 Matchup in which Geno Smith would be starting at quarterback for the Seahawks and Brock Purdy would be leading the 49ers’ offense — but here we are. Leading the division — and with an early-season win against second-place Seattle already on the ledger — the 49ers need only a Thursday-night win to lock up the NFC West title. On the other side, the Seahawks can’t afford a mistake. To make the playoffs, they need to win out — or get three wins (and some help) — to close the season. San Francisco has won six straight since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, while Seattle is 3-3 over its last six games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbookthe 49ers are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our Picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

