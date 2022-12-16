49ers-Seahawks NFL Week 15: TNF predictions by Chiefs football Writers

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with a big NFC West battle: the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on Thursday Night Football.

Following the end of the 2021 season, it probably would have been difficult to predict a Week 15 Matchup in which Geno Smith would be starting at quarterback for the Seahawks and Brock Purdy would be leading the 49ers’ offense — but here we are. Leading the division — and with an early-season win against second-place Seattle already on the ledger — the 49ers need only a Thursday-night win to lock up the NFC West title. On the other side, the Seahawks can’t afford a mistake. To make the playoffs, they need to win out — or get three wins (and some help) — to close the season. San Francisco has won six straight since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, while Seattle is 3-3 over its last six games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbookthe 49ers are favored by 3.5 points.

Here are our Picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride Readers pick

READER RECORD: 120-81-5

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (9-4) at Seahawks (7-6)?

This poll is closed


144 votes total

Vote Now

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Dakota Watson 117 57 1 0.6714
2 2 John Dixon 125 71 2 0.6364
3 3 Nate Christensen 109 65 1 0.6257
4 4 Bryan Stewart 128 77 2 0.6232
5 5 Ricko Mendoza 108 66 1 0.6200
6 7 Jared Sapp 127 78 2 0.6184
7 6 Conner Helm 97 60 1 0.6171
8 7 Stephen Serda 124 81 2 0.6039
9 9 House Graff 123 82 2 0.5990
9 12 Pete Sweeney 123 82 2 0.5990
11 12 Kramer Sansone 122 83 2 0.5942
12 11 Price Carter 83 57 1 0.5922
13 10 Rocky Magaña 111 77 2 0.5895
14 14 Zach Gunter 101 73 1 0.5800
15 16 Ron Kopp Jr. 108 84 2 0.5619
16 18 Maurice Elston 95 79 1 0.5457
17 17 Matt Stagner 104 88 2 0.5412

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button