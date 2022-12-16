49ers-Seahawks NFL Week 15: TNF predictions by Chiefs football Writers
Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with a big NFC West battle: the San Francisco 49ers (9-4) at Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on Thursday Night Football.
Following the end of the 2021 season, it probably would have been difficult to predict a Week 15 Matchup in which Geno Smith would be starting at quarterback for the Seahawks and Brock Purdy would be leading the 49ers’ offense — but here we are. Leading the division — and with an early-season win against second-place Seattle already on the ledger — the 49ers need only a Thursday-night win to lock up the NFC West title. On the other side, the Seahawks can’t afford a mistake. To make the playoffs, they need to win out — or get three wins (and some help) — to close the season. San Francisco has won six straight since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, while Seattle is 3-3 over its last six games.
According to DraftKings Sportsbookthe 49ers are favored by 3.5 points.
Here are our Picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride Readers pick
READER RECORD: 120-81-5
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (9-4) at Seahawks (7-6)?
144 votes total
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Dakota Watson
|117
|57
|1
|0.6714
|2
|2
|John Dixon
|125
|71
|2
|0.6364
|3
|3
|Nate Christensen
|109
|65
|1
|0.6257
|4
|4
|Bryan Stewart
|128
|77
|2
|0.6232
|5
|5
|Ricko Mendoza
|108
|66
|1
|0.6200
|6
|7
|Jared Sapp
|127
|78
|2
|0.6184
|7
|6
|Conner Helm
|97
|60
|1
|0.6171
|8
|7
|Stephen Serda
|124
|81
|2
|0.6039
|9
|9
|House Graff
|123
|82
|2
|0.5990
|9
|12
|Pete Sweeney
|123
|82
|2
|0.5990
|11
|12
|Kramer Sansone
|122
|83
|2
|0.5942
|12
|11
|Price Carter
|83
|57
|1
|0.5922
|13
|10
|Rocky Magaña
|111
|77
|2
|0.5895
|14
|14
|Zach Gunter
|101
|73
|1
|0.5800
|15
|16
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|108
|84
|2
|0.5619
|16
|18
|Maurice Elston
|95
|79
|1
|0.5457
|17
|17
|Matt Stagner
|104
|88
|2
|0.5412