49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks’ top 10 NFL teams

The top-four teams in last week’s rankings — Eagles, Chiefs, Bills and Bengals — all took care of business in their last outings. But a new team has joined them in the top five.

After Week 15, here’s my take on the league’s top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

The most complete team in football can withstand a two-interception effort from Jalen Hurts due to the presence of a disruptive defense that specializes in producing sacks and takeaways. Although the MVP candidate posted three rushing touchdowns against the Chicago Bears, the defense produced six sacks and a takeaway to secure the win.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)

The Chiefs quietly claimed their seventh straight division title despite breaking in a host of new pass catchers and runners. With Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes showing the ability to adapt, adjust and flourish with anyone on the perimeter, the Chiefs are always a Threat to win with or without stars on the perimeter.

3. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

It is not always pretty with the Bills, but they find a way to get it done. Josh Allen’s ability to take over the game as a runner or passer enables the offense to counter every defensive tactic. With a “hustle hard” defense that brings outstanding energy and effort to the field, the Bills can win with glitz or grit in high-stakes games.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

The Defending AFC Champions are rounding into form as a potential contender. Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo has the defense humming while Joe Burrow and Co. continue to light up scoreboards around the league.

5. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

Despite playing with their QB3, the 49ers look like a title contender that is peaking at the right time. Brock Purdy is managing the game like a seasoned vet who understands how to win playing complementary football.

6. Minnesota Vikings (11-3)

Credit Kevin O’Connell for putting together a resilient Squad with the Fortitude and self-belief to bounce back from slow starts and bad plays. The Vikings’ record-breaking comeback is part of a season-long trend that suggests this team will be a hard out in the playoffs.

7. Dallas Cowboys (10-4)

The Cowboys’ immaturity and lack of focus is the only thing keeping them from winning a title. The ultra-talented Squad squandered a 17-point lead in an upset loss that should have been an easy win on paper.

8. Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

The Ravens will have a hard time winning down the stretch with a punchless offense that desperately misses Lamar Jackson. Without the former MVP, the Ravens cannot produce enough explosive plays to put points on the board against good teams.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)

The Chargers have a superstar quarterback and a dynamic supporting cast to throw up a “40-burger” on any opponent. If the defense can control opposing running games while limiting big plays (deep balls), the Chargers could make a title run as the dark horse team in the AFC.

10. Miami Dolphins (8-6)

The weatherproof Dolphins have enough Offensive Firepower to create problems in the playoffs, but they must find a way to win games when the offense is not clicking. The play of the defense down the stretch will not only determine whether the Dolphins make the postseason tournament, but if the Squad can make some noise as a wild-card team.

