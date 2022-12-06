49ers Remain in the Top 10

When you think of battle-tested teams in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers should come to mind. For the second time this season, the team lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury, and both times, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s resilient squad found a way to secure the win in the same contest. After quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down in the first quarter, all three phases rallied to put up another 30 points on the way to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie Brock Purdy stepped in without hesitation for his first set of Meaningful NFL reps and connected on 25-of-37 pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On special teams, kicker Robbie Gould had himself a day, sinking seven kicks to add 15 points for San Francisco. And on defense, the unit continued to do what they’ve been doing for the previous four weeks – dominate. Defensive lineman Nick Bosa sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times. Collectively, the unit produced four takeaways. And, on Bosa’s third sack, linebacker Dre Greenlaw scooped and scored to put an exclamation mark on the win.

With Garoppolo out for the season, Purdy will be tasked with starting quarterback responsibilities in Week 14 as the team prepares to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shanahan, and Purdy’s teammates, were quick to voice the confidence they have in the rookie to continue leading the offense.

“He believes that he can make any play, and he believes he should make the right play. If he doesn’t make it the right way, he is disappointed at himself because he believes he’s capable of doing that,” Shanahan said. “And then so do we, so I love someone like that because they’re not going to take the easy way out. They’re always going to put the pressure on themselves and that’s what gives him an opportunity to reach his max potential and I think he’s done that his whole life and that’s what’s got him to this moment. And that’s what’s going to keep him going in the right direction going forward.”

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Purdy,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “It’s a lot to ask a rookie, obviously being thrust in the position he’s in. At the same time, he doesn’t have to do too much. He has so many weapons on that side to just get the ball to and his job is just to protect the football. We have a really good offense, he’s in the best position possible.”