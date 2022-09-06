49ers Ranked No. 3 in NFL.com Power Rankings Ahead of Week 1 Opener

The San Francisco 49ers made some of its biggest roster moves right at the league-mandated 53-man roster deadline, settling the backup quarterback situation with the restructuring of Jimmy Garoppolo’s deal and the decision to keep Rookie Brock Purdy on the active roster. Having a former starter Backing up Trey Lance gives San Francisco depth at the QB position that few Clubs around the league can match.

The team also fortified the Offensive line by claiming swing lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. With Hance now in the mix, the 49ers have another versatile Offensive lineman — in addition to Daniel Brunskill — that can play virtually at any position on the line based on need.

In NFL.com’s first series of power rankings since the Kickoff Game, the 49ers have cracked the top 3 heading into their Week 1 Matchup against the Chicago Bears. San Francisco is up one spot from its previous No. 4 ranking in early August. With most positions of need addressed in the offseason and training camp, recent moves addressed the final question marks surrounding San Francisco’s roster and depth chart.