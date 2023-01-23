49ers prevent Cowboys’ Brett Maher from kicking field goals in warmups ahead of playoff game

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is coming off one of the worst performances of the 2023 NFL playoffs, when he missed four of five extra-point attempts in the team’s 31-14 win over the Buccaneers.

It appears the 49ers wanted to make sure Maher has a similar outing for the teams’ Divisional meeting, based on pregame video from Levi’s Stadium.

Several members of the 49ers were seen standing in Maher’s way as he attempted field goals in warmups, keeping him from going through his routine:

It’s uncertain who, exactly, interfered with Maher, long snapper Matt Overton and holder Bryan Anger, but it appears at least one player was in their way alongside a few support staff. San Francisco punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Taybor Pepper can be seen going through their own routine at the top of the video.

It’s uncertain how the situation played out, although it was clear the Cowboys special-teamers were getting more frustrated as the video progressed. The Athletic’s Jon Machota, who shot the video, later posted a photo of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaking with Maher with no 49ers in the vicinity:

Meanwhile, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic said that Jones joined Maher on the field after the veteran kicker missed a couple of warm-up kicks.

The 49ers weren’t done interfering with his kicks, but the next time, it happened during the game. Maher’s first PAT attempt of the day was blocked by the 49ers to keep the game at just 6-3.

Maher got his revenge in the third quarter, however, when he made a 25-yard field goal with ease.

Maher’s poor performance against the Bucs belied an overall efficient regular season. The fourth-year kicker made 29 of 32 field goal attempts, including 15 of 18 from 40 yards or longer. They also made 50 of 53 extra point attempts.

The Cowboys didn’t need Maher to be at his best in a blowout of Tampa Bay, but it’s possible they’ll need a better performance from him if they hope to beat the 2-seed 49ers on the road. It remains to be seen what impact, if any, San Francisco’s pregame antics have on him.