49ers offense ruining top performers’ overall values

With the 49ers tied for the fourth-worst scoring offense through three weeks, Fantasy football owners should be bearish about the Niners’ top contributors.

Raise your hand if you’ve already been burned in Fantasy football by one or more San Francisco 49ers players.

Perhaps you took a flier on quarterback Trey Lance, only to lose him to a season-ending injury in Week 2. Or maybe you were hoping tight end George Kittle would have a Monstrous 2022 debut against the Denver Broncos in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the year because of a groin injury.

And what about the Niners’ seemingly Endless Carousel of running backs? Yeah, chances are a few Fantasy football owners are frustrated with how that’s panned out early this season.

About the only positive Fantasy football performer from San Francisco has been defense/special teams, which has made it to the No. 6 overall spot in ESPN’s scoring index.

D/ST units are important, yes. But that’s not where Fantasy football leagues are won or lost. And if you found yourself investing in some 49ers players, you might be a little frustrated early on.

49ers offense is hurting Fantasy football value

Through three weeks, the Niners have managed to put together a mere 47 total points, and that’s tied for fourth worst in the NFL.

True, having to transition from Lance to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2 tossed a wrench in head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s overall plans this year, and it certainly impacted Lance’s Fantasy owners, who likely were going to bank on his added bonus of being a rushing Threat .

And, facing reality, no Fantasy owner should use a roster spot on Garoppolo in all but the Deepest of leagues.

All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, whose dual-purpose usage a year ago made him a unique Fantasy football treat, has remained productive and is still San Francisco’s top Fantasy performer in PPR Leagues with 12 receptions, 241 all-purpose yards and a touchdown . But, with two fumbles and the reality of the rest of the league honing in on his rushing skills, Samuel might not end up being the Fantasy gem he was a year ago.

And, with fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk boasting just 30.9 standard points in ESPN leagues, he’s probably viewed as little more than a FLEX option at the current moment.