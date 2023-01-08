49ers Make NFL History as Opponents Go Winless After Facing Them

The playoff-bound 49ers made NFL history in a unique way on Saturday despite being one of 28 teams set to finish out the regular season on Sunday.

Following the Raiders’ 31–13 loss to the Chiefs, the Niners officially became the first team to have every one of their opponents lose their next game (0–15), according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. The only footnote is that after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Week 7, Kansas City enjoyed a bye week in Week 8 before beating the Titans in Week 9.

Currently situated as the NFC’s No. 2 seed, the 49ers will have an opportunity to head into the Playoffs with some extra momentum with a win over the Cardinals at home. While the rise of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the biggest late-season stories, the 49ers defense has been a major factor in the club’s sustained success in the last two months—and could explain why their opponents have struggled so often the following week

On the year, defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans’s unit has held 12 opponents to under 20 points, a testament, in part, to an imposing pass rush led by Defensive Player of the Year candidate Nick Bosa. Entering Week 18, the Niners rank first in points allowed per game (16.5) and second in total yards allowed (303.4), while also tying with the Eagles for the second-most turnovers (nine).

Check below for a recap of the highs and lows of the 49ers’ opponents have faced after their meetings this season:

Week 1: L vs. Bears, 19–10 (L, 27–10 vs. Packers in Week 2)

Week 2: W vs. Seahawks, 27–7 (W, 27–23 vs. Falcons in Week 3)

Week 3: L vs. Broncos, 11–10 (L, 32–23 vs. Raiders in Week 4)

Week 4: W vs. Rams, 24–9 (W, 22–10 vs. Cowboys in Week 5)

Week 5: W vs. Panthers, 37–15 (W, 24–10 vs. Rams in Week 6)

Week 6: L vs. Falcons, 28–14 (L, 35–17 vs. Bengals in Week 7)

Week 7: L vs. Chiefs, 44–23 (Week 8 bye)

Week 8: W vs. Rams, 31–14 (W, 16–13 vs. Bucs in Week 9)

*Week 9 bye*

Week 10: W vs. Chargers, 22–16 (W, 27–20 vs. Saints in Week 11)

Week 11: W vs. Cardinals, 38–10; (W, 25–24 vs. Chargers in Week 12)

Week 12: W vs. Saints, 13–0 (W, 17–16 vs. Bucs in Week 13)

Week 13: W vs. Dolphins, 33–17 (W, 23–17 vs. Chargers in Week 14)

Week 14: W vs. Buccaneers, 35–7 (W, 34–23 vs. Bengals in Week 15)

Week 15: W vs. Seahawks, 21–13; (W, 24–10 vs. Chiefs in Week 16)

Week 16: W vs. Commanders, 37–20 (W, 24–10 vs. Browns in Week 17)