49ers Make NFL History as Opponents Go Winless After Facing Them

The playoff-bound 49ers made NFL history in a unique way on Saturday despite being one of 28 teams set to finish out the regular season on Sunday.

Following the Raiders’ 31–13 loss to the Chiefs, the Niners officially became the first team to have every one of their opponents lose their next game (0–15), according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. The only footnote is that after the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Week 7, Kansas City enjoyed a bye week in Week 8 before beating the Titans in Week 9.

Currently situated as the NFC’s No. 2 seed, the 49ers will have an opportunity to head into the Playoffs with some extra momentum with a win over the Cardinals at home. While the rise of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the biggest late-season stories, the 49ers defense has been a major factor in the club’s sustained success in the last two months—and could explain why their opponents have struggled so often the following week

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button