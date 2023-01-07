49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Playoff Return ‘Goal’ Shared by Kyle Shanahan

The 49er will host a playoff game after winning the NFC West, and the hope is to make a deep playoff run for the third time in four years. At the moment, those hopes rest in the hands of Brock Purdy, the third-string quarterback who was thrust into the starting job following major injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

Coach Kyle Shanahan addressed both Garoppolo and Lance’s rehabs, and both are in different spots heading into the postseason. Garoppolo has yet to start running after suffering a serious foot injury, but “the goal” for him is to return at some point in the playoffs, potentially in time for the NFC Championship game or Super Bowl, if San Francisco makes it that far.

“I think he can put a little weight on it,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News“but he’s not out there running and stuff like that, so it’s a little bit away.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button