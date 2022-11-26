49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo on NFL future: “I’ll worry about that at the end of the year”
Jimmy Garoppolo is setting himself up for a nice payday next year. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is scheduled to be a free agent, and his market is expected to be much improved compared to this past offseason.
Garoppolo expected to be elsewhere this season, even after his trade stock plummeted following offseason shoulder surgery. With no one interested in a quarterback going through rehab, Garoppolo signed a restructured one-year deal with the 49ers to serve as Trey Lance’s backup. The one caveat being that San Francisco couldn’t use the franchise tag on him in 2023, allowing him to test the free agent market freely.
Garoppolo entered the season looking to support Lance and do what he could in his role as QB2. However, everything changed in Week 2 when Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury.
“I think everything that happened with Trey, I think it kind of happened [quickly],” Garoppolo told reporters on Friday.
The quarterback isn’t worried about what might happen months from now. The 49ers have a game on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and hope to finish the season strong, make the playoffs, and go on a run. While that will only increase the quarterback’s value, it’s not something he is preoccupied with right now.
“I’m trying to worry about the red zone today, man,” Garoppolo said while laughing when asked about what he might be doing a year from now. “Well, I’ll worry about that at the end of the year. There’s too much going on right now, especially in a short week like this. It’s been a bit of a catch-up week, so had to catch up on sleep , catch up on our film stuff, but yeah, we’ll worry about that when we get there.”
Garoppolo is turning in one of his better seasons, limiting Mistakes and showing flashes of 2019 when the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. As a result, the quarterback’s stock is high among fans and the media, especially with San Francisco riding a three-game winning streak. The quarterback’s current Popularity sharply contrasts earlier in the season when so much blame for the 49ers’ woes was placed on Garoppolo’s shoulders.
“Yeah, that’s the life of a quarterback,” Garoppolo admitted. “It’s always going to be a rollercoaster. Every season is. No one’s going to just be perfect the whole season, but I think the good teams find a way to just be right down the middle during the ups and downs.
“A lot of things are said out there. A lot of people have opinions, but our Locker room is steady. I think we have a good group of leaders in there, which plays a big role, and the rest of the guys kind of follow suit, and it’s worked out well for us.”
Related News
Report it.
LISTEN
Facebook Comments
More San Francisco 49ers News
No Huddle Podcast: NFL Parity and the 49ers Future w/ Matt Hamilton
(Episode 189) – Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi are joined by Matt Hamilton of FanDuel TV to talk about his professional journey and the San Francisco 49ers’ present and future. Also, the guys discussed Steve Young’s comments on Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel’s drop in production, how talented the defense is, Ndamukong Suh, Elon Musk, and more! The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don’t forget to subscribe![yt-subscribe
Steve Young believes Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling is due to 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Is Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling too conservative? Many watching Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers might say it is. The San Francisco 49ers offense scores an average of 22 points per game, ranking 18th in the NFL. Coincidentally, that’s exactly how many points they scored in the win over the Chargers.
Most would think the 49ers should score more on offense rather than stalling and settling for field goals. There is too much talent on the roster with playmakers like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Jauan Jennings, and recently-added running back Christian McCaffrey.
On Monday, Shanahan was asked if he felt his offense wasn’t clicking and if anything could be done to increase production in the second half of the season.
George Kittle: Jimmy Garoppolo has 49ers ‘playing at a higher level’
Jimmy Garoppolo is quietly turning in one of his better seasons. The veteran quarterback has completed nearly 67 percent of his passes for 1,931 yards, 11 touchdowns, and thrown just four interceptions. He hasn’t thrown a pick in the past two games.
Garoppolo has his critics, though. Just this week, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young suggested that head coach Kyle Shanahan’s conservative play-calling might be due to a lack of trust in his starting quarterback.
It’s worth noting that Young has spent equal time complimenting Garoppolo’s leadership and ability to endure a challenging offseason situation, waiting to learn where he would play this
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters on Friday. The team is in Colorado Springs, preparing for its Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Here is everything they had to say.
Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
How much does it take for you to need to wear a glove while you’re practicing?
“I usually don’t. It just depends. If it’s freezing, that’s a different story, but out here it wasn’t terrible. The snow actually makes the ball a little sticky, so I kind of like it in that sense.”
DL Nick
.