49ers’ George Kittle has a heartwarming goal for when his NFL career is over

George Kittle has done almost everything imaginable on a football field as a member of the 49ers.

As a result, when asked by Raj Mathai, Sports Director Emeritus of NBC Bay Area, what the 29-year-old tight ends wants to do after football, Kittle already has it planned out.

“Be a dad,” Kittle told Mathai with no hesitation. “That’s it. I’m so excited.”

Kittle then shared with Mathai how his dad, Bruce Kittle, is his best friend. The Younger Kittle also believes that his father “passed on” many great characteristics that will serve him well as a parent.

“They showed me how to be a really good person, how to be a really good dad,” Kittle continued. “I would give him the ‘World’s Best Dad’ mug, and so if I could be half the dad that he was to me, then I think I’ll be a pretty good dad.”

For the Kittles, football runs in the family. Bruce Kittle played at Iowa and was the co-captain of the Big Ten Champion team of 1981, as well as an Assistant football Coach at Oklahoma and Iowa. George followed in his dad’s footsteps by starring at Iowa from 2013 through 2016.

Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, George has spent his entire career with the 49ers, cementing himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

With his father’s guidance, the Younger Kittle became a force to be reckoned with on the field and a jovial person off it.

If George Kittle is able to channel his excitement, there’s no reason why he can’t be as good a dad as his own father.

