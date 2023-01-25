49ers-Eagles Tickets Surpass $2,000—On Track For NFL Conference Championship Record

Topline

Tickets to Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers are expected to be the most expensive for an NFL conference Championship playoff game in more than 10 years, with the average ticket costing an astounding $2,034, according to TicketIQ.

The most expensive tickets to the NFC Championship game cost more than $11,000. Getty Images

Key Facts

The cheapest seats to the game still cost $669 on the secondary market, while the most expensive low-level mid-field seats are going for as high as $11,000, according to TicketIQ, which has been tracking NFL ticket prices since 2010. Ticket prices to that game, in Philadelphia, are 59% more expensive than the Eagles’ previous NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 ($1,280), although they’ve dropped slightly since Monday, when they reportedly hit $2,468, on average. It beats out the previous record: San Francisco’s NFC Championship game last year against the Los Angeles Rams, when tickets averaged $1,542 on the secondary market.

Key Background

The high cost comes one week after the Eagles set another playoff record, with tickets to their Divisional round game against the New York Giants costing $1,106, on average—the most for a Divisional round game in more than 10 years. The cheapest tickets to the Eagles’ blowout 38-7 win against the Giants went for $390 on the secondary market, and the most expensive sold for more than $9,000. That record was short-lived, however, with the 49ers game against the longtime Rival Dallas Cowboys breaking it one day later: The average ticket on the secondary market topped $1,420, with the cheapest costing $563 and the most expensive nearing $9,700.

Tangent

Fans looking for a slightly less expensive ticket can catch the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. The list price for tickets to that game averaged at $804, with the least expensive nosebleed tickets going for $331, according to TicketIQ founder and CEO Jesse Lawrence.

