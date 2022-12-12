49ers’ Dre Greenlaw Addresses Asking Tom Brady to Sign Football

The 49ers rolled over the Buccaneers 35–7 on Sunday in San Francisco behind a dominant defensive effort that stymied the Tampa Bay offense led by quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady turned in an inefficient performance, completing 34-of-55 passes for 253 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

One of those two interceptions was secured by San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who kept the football after the pick and later asked Brady to sign the ball for him during the postgame handshakes.

Brady obliged before shaking Greenlaw’s hand and running off the field after the game.

