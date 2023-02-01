49ers don’t see ‘any scenario’ where Jimmy Garoppolo Returns in 2023, Kyle Shanahan says

San Fransisco Coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t see “any scenario” that would have quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back with the 49ers next season. Here’s what you need to know:

Shanahan said Wednesday the team was “content enough” with quarterbacks Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are recovering from season-ending injuries.

“I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” Shanahan said.

Garoppolo has played with the 49ers since being traded by the Patriots in 2017. He helped guide San Francisco to a Super Bowl LIV appearance against Kansas City.

Purdy, the final pick in last year’s NFL Draft, was 7-0 as a starter prior to last Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss in Philadelphia. Lance was the No. 3 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Backstory

The 49ers entered the 2022 season expecting Lance to be the team’s starter and expected to move on from Garoppolo. However, the Veteran remained with the team and ended up starting 12 games for San Francisco after Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2.

Garoppolo led the team to an 8-4 record this season and threw for 2,437 yards with a 67.2 percent completion rate and 16 touchdowns before suffering a foot injury that ultimately ended his season. Purdy, a Rookie seventh-round pick, started the remainder of the 49ers games and was undefeated until he suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow against the Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Garoppolo is set to become a free agent in March.

The Athletic’s instant analysis:

Does this plan make sense?

The plan makes sense in that the 49ers closed the most recent training camp with Lance and Purdy as the Nos. 1 and 2 quarterbacks and ended up going deep into the playoffs. Of course, Garoppolo was added to the mix shortly thereafter, and the 49ers will likely bring in a veteran quarterback, though probably not Garoppolo, during free agency. Still, the team believes in its young quarterbacks, especially Purdy whose only loss as a starter came Sunday, a game in which he suffered a severe injury on the opening series. — Barrows

Is it assumed Lance will start the season?

It’s assumed that Lance will be the No. 1 quarterback in the spring because he’ll be fully cleared for practice while Purdy likely will only be just beginning his rehabilitation. But if Purdy is cleared for training camp as expected, he’ll either be the starter or the team will divide the first-team repetitions between him and Lance. And, frankly, Lance needs the repetitions more than Purdy. Despite Lance Entering the NFL a year earlier, Purdy attempted nearly five times as many throws in college and has made more than double Lance’s amount in the NFL. — Barrows

Why are they so confident in two relatively unproven players?

Given their larger roster-building philosophy, the 49ers might have no other realistic choice. This team has amassed and paid a significant amount of star power in recent years and more big names — namely Nick Bosa — are in line for a payday. The 49ers’ chosen path to sustain a deep roster is through saving money at the quarterback position. The fact that Lance and Purdy are both on Rookie deals accomplishes that, even if it does come at the obvious risk of those players being relatively unproven commodities.

Acquiring any QB who would clearly surpass Purdy and/or Lance on the pecking order would almost certainly be expensive to the point of derailing the 49ers’ larger cost structure. That’s why Lynch and Shanahan spoke of filling out the room with a quarterback who fits the team’s salary-cap requirements. That’s not likely to be an upper-tier name.

Ultimately, it comes down to this: The 49ers spent a massive amount of draft capital to acquire Lance. Usually, such an investment requires a positive return for a franchise to perpetuate high-level success. The 49ers may have backed into a really good insurance plan with Purdy, but at some point it’s going to have to work with who the 49ers actually have on the roster. — Lombard

Potential Landing spots for Garoppolo?

There are many. He’s got a Patriots connection with Raider head Coach Josh McDaniel and is very familiar to Jets head Coach Robert Saleh as well. Both could be shopping for starting quarterbacks. Then there’s the Texans, who could end up being the favorite in the Garoppolo sweepstakes. New head Coach DeMeco Ryans knows Garoppolo well and he is interested in hiring the 49ers passing game coordinator, Bobby Slowik, to run his offense. If that happens, Slowik and Garoppolo would be able to hit the ground running when OTAs begin in the spring. Garoppolo is close to being fully cleared following his December foot injury. — Barrows

Required reading

