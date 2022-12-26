49ers’ DeMeco Ryans discussed for Broncos’ head-coach vacancy

Report: Ryans among names discussed for Broncos’ HC vacancy Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It should come as no shock to the 49ers Faithful, but the Denver Broncos reportedly have their eye on DeMeco Ryans.

San Francisco’s defensive coordinator is one of six initial names “being discussed” by the Broncos for their head-coaching vacancy, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported Monday, citing a league source.

The report comes just a few hours after Denver fired Coach Nathaniel Hackett following the 4-11 Broncos’ embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Ryans is in his second year as 49ers DC and has led the NFL’s top defense this season. San Francisco’s 2022 unit sits atop almost every defensive category through Week 16, and Ryans widely has been viewed as one of the league’s top head-coaching candidates as the offseason approaches.

It wouldn’t be the first time Ryans has been considered for a head-coaching role, either. The 38-year-old Interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ open position after last season but declined a second interview. Ryans also was in the running to fill the Las Vegas Raiders’ vacancy before the team hired Josh McDaniels.

The 49ers certainly have a knack for developing head coaches, as Ryans’ potential departure next season would mark the third Coordinator in three seasons to leave the 49ers for a head-coaching job.

Former Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel joined the Miami Dolphins this past offseason, and former DC Robert Saleh took over coaching the New York Jets before the 2021 NFL season.

With the Broncos’ own strong defensive unit, it’s no wonder they view Ryans as a possible candidate.

And while the 49ers would miss his presence on the sideline, it’s only a matter of time before Ryans is in charge of his own NFL team.

