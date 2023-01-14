49ers DE Arik Armstead’s dad is a top basketball trainer
For most sports fans, the name “Armstead” is synonymous with Arik, a veteran lineman on the Monster 49ers defense. For professional basketball players — both in the NBA and across the world — the name immediately conjures 100-degree days and double workouts in Sacramento. That’s where Guss Armstead, one of the most respected basketball trainers in the country, holds court. Guss, who is Arik’s father, hosts his own summer league, prepares players of all skill levels, finds players housing and even feeds people on occasion. He’s beloved among pro ballers, not just for his elite training skills but for creating a true support network.
I first met Guss on a hot Sacramento spring day more than 15 years ago, when I walked into “Basketball Town,” Armstead’s longtime headquarters. (It closed in 2007; Armstead’s hub is now at Sacramento’s Sport Courts Fitness.) There were three full-size courts populated by NBA players like Matt Barnes, Bobby Jackson, Andre Miller and Brad Miller. I was there looking for a man I had never seen and therefore looking for anyone who resembled a coach. I never did find that person, but what I did find was a tall, bald, dark-skinned man in a black T-shirt, long black shorts and cross-trainers Laughing at people for missing layups. It felt like part gym, part barbershop. I knew I was in the right place. I wasn’t just experiencing the world of offseason basketball training for the first time; I was experiencing a community that had been building for decades.