49ers Crack the Top 10 in NFL Power Rankings Headed into ‘Sunday Night Football’

ESPN NFL Reporter Nick Wagoner

“In theory, the Niners should have no problem adjusting to Garoppolo taking over for Trey Lance. After all, Garoppolo has been in this position for most of the past five years, but the Niners just went through a training camp and offseason with Lance under center. That meant new wrinkles in the offense specific to Lance, receivers adjusting to his arm strength in terms of timing and a different voice in the huddle. It’s not a huge ask, but the sooner the Niners and Garoppolo get back to where they’ ve been, the better their chances to make a run this season.”

FOX Sports Writer Dan Helman

“Of course, it’s a Massive bummer that Lance’s season is over before it really got started, but we have a much better idea of ​​who this team is with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm. When he entered for Lance, things looked awfully familiar, with the ground game rumbling and Jimmy G making the obvious plays in an easy win over Seattle.”