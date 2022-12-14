49ers continue to soar, Cowboys fall and Bills knocked off the top

The NFL moves further and further into December and the league is starting to wrap up, but that doesn’t mean the debate on the balance of power isn’t any more exciting.

This week we had our first playoff spot confirmed as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants to clinch their spot in the postseason, but whilst one of our top teams ensures that they will be hanging around for the playoffs, what have the other teams done ?

For instance, we had the rather Bizarre game at Acriscure Stadium between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens that saw four quarterbacks be used in total due to the injuries that piled up only for the away side to sneak out with a close win, Meanwhile the Dallas Cowboys narrowly avoiding embarrassment against the Houston Texans in the Texas Derby.

There were also losses from the teams that occupied the top ten spots last week, such as the Minnesota Vikings losing to the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks being stunned at home by the Carolina Panthers. What sort of impact did those results have on where we think the balance of power lies in the league?

Well we’re about to find out as we reveal the latest standings in our NFL Power Rankings. And by the way, you might find me repeating myself a lot in this list, it’s not laziness, I just genuinely think a lot of the results and performances were pretty similar:

10 – New England Patriots (Not Ranked last week)

Similar to the Seattle Seahawks last week, the New England Patriots are here purely because somebody needs to be here and they are the best of a bad bunch as it were for teams that are outside of what I consider to be ‘the Super Bowl bubble’ .

Just for fun, it was either these guys or the Los Angeles Chargers.

9 – Baltimore Ravens (No Change from last week)

Yes it was a win, but it was against a Pittsburgh Steelers side that has struggled at times this season and was down to their backup QB who gave them three interceptions, so it wasn’t exactly a masterclass when it came to winning, especially against a Rival who they should be used to and know how to Exploit them.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 11: Anthony Brown #12 of the Baltimore Ravens lines up to throw the ball in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The reason they don’t move up is because of their quarterback situation. There is no way you can be confident in them making a deep run to the Super Bowl with that level of production under center, so they will need to have Lamar Jackson back as soon as possible.

8 – Miami Dolphins (No Change)

Suffered a loss against a Los Angeles Chargers side that has shown themselves to be capable at times this season, and the Miami Dolphins just happened to catch them on one of their good days. However, it does still raise the question that I’ve had about the Dolphins all season, and that’s whether or not their defense can step up when they need them to, and this week proved no exception.

7 – Cincinnati Bengals (No Change)

Similar to the Baltimore Ravens earlier, it was a win, but not one that is going to instantly change your opinion and think that they are world beaters, as they dismantled the sorry Cleveland Browns. This is a team that is probably just looking to keep things rolling, similar to how they did last year, and make sure they are hot at the right time.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 11: Members of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrate in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

6 – Dallas Cowboys (-1 from last week)

Another team with an apt comparison to the Ravens, a squeaky win against a team that is certainly Worse than the Steelers in the form of the Houston Texans, only this result makes you wonder if they really have the mentality to perform in the big moments when they can barely show up against a team that on paper they should beat comfortably.

5 – Minnesota Vikings (-1)

A bit of a Tricky one, as the Detroit Lions have proven themselves to be very tough opponents all the way through the year, so whilst the Minnesota Vikings might have expected a win, I’m not going to judge them harshly and drop them down too much

However, much like the Dallas Cowboys game, this should act as a warning for them that they can’t just let their Talent set the tone for their performances, they need to be mentally strong too, especially if they want to go deep into the playoffs.

4 – San Francisco 49ers (+2)

If Deebo Samuel’s injury was any more severe, then they might not have moved up as high as they did, in fact they might have stayed the same or even dropped. But with quarterback Brock Purdy Proving (at least for now) that his play last week wasn’t a fluke and with the San Francisco 49ers defense continuing to be a dominant force, they continue to climb up.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Brock Purdy #13 after running for a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

However, they have flirted with disaster on the injury front a few times now, and one more to another key player on either side of the ball could be a serious detriment to them, so that is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

3 – Kansas City Chiefs (No Change)

2 – Buffalo Bills (-1)

1 – Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

As it has been in previous weeks, you can pretty much lump all of the top three together. They all won games that they were expected to, but given that the Eagles’ win was far more impressive (both New York teams have been good this year, but the Bills won by 8 points, Eagles by 26) they get swapped around, but honestly, it was a very tight call.

previous story



News Now – Sport News