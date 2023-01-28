49ers, Chiefs activate players who could see expanded workloads in NFL conference title games due to injury

This Sunday will decide the two teams who will face off in Super Bowl LVII, as the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, while the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles over on the NFC side. With less than 24 hours before kickoff, the four teams are in the process of making their final roster moves.

The Chiefs and 49ers, in particular, made some interesting moves, as both promoted players who could see increased workloads due to injuries. Kansas City activated tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve, while the 49ers elevated running back Tevin Coleman and veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins from the practice squad.

Fortson caught nine passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played this season, but has been out since mid-December due to an elbow injury. Star tight end Travis Kelce is questionable to play due to a back injury, but you have to imagine he will suit up. If he tweaks his back again Sunday, however, Fortson could be someone who plays a larger role in the passing game.

The 49ers elevating Coleman may be more notable, as Elijah Mitchell did not practice all week due to a groin injury and is officially listed as questionable to play. Christian McCaffrey, on the other hand, will play, although the star running back is dealing with a calf injury.