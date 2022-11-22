49ers-Cardinals under in Mexico City, plus an NBA parlay: Best bets for Nov. 21

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

A reminder for those who haven’t signed up yet: New users can get a risk-free bet at Caesars Sportsbook, meaning that if your first bet loses, you get a free bet for the same amount up to $1,250. New users also get 1,000 Caesars Rewards points to redeem for hotel or casino credit.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Nov. 21:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, 49ers vs. Cardinals UNDER 43 points

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The 49ers have one of the league’s elite defenses, which is the main reason why we like the underdog in tonight’s Monday Night Football contest in Mexico City.

The Cardinals offense has been inconsistent and will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, so the 49ers shouldn’t have much trouble containing an offense led by journeyman backup Colt McCoy.

While the 49ers offense is improved with Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Cardinals defense is respectable and should be able to slow the 49ers down enough to keep the total well under 43.

NBA PARLAY

The play: NBA parlay: Pacers (-6.5) over Magic, Bucks (money line) over Trail Blazers, Clippers (money line) over Jazz

The odds/bet: +280 ($10 to win $28)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: Magic at Pacers 7 pm (NBA League Pass), Trail Blazers at Bucks 8 pm (NBA League Pass), Jazz at Clippers 10:30 pm (NBA TV)

Our take: We’re going with an NBA parlay for this next play with a trio of games that includes a spread play and a couple of money lines.

The Pacers have been a pleasant surprise this season, and while they barely beat the Magic in their last matchup against them, they shouldn’t have as much trouble this time around and should be able to cover the spread.

The Bucks feel like the safest play here considering the Trail Blazers are trending down without star point guard Damien Lillard, and the Clippers are in position to take down the Jazz with Kawhi Leonard back in the fold.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser, Vikings +7.5 over Cowboys and Eagles -0.5 over Colts (LOST $36)

NFL player prop, Dalvin Cook to Rush for more than 82.5 yards (LOST $13.50)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$49.50 (0-2)

Final total for the week: +$46.40 (7-7)

Total for November: +$214.20 (22-17)

Total for 2022: +$230.50 (301-323)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Upstate Action