49ers can clinch and climb in Week 15

The 49ers’ clinching scenario for the NFC West crown is easy. They have to win in Seattle on Thursday night. That’s not the end of the impact on their playoff hunt in Week 15 though.

Here’s a quick look at the playoff picture going into the week:

1. Eagles (12-1)

2. Vikings (10-3)

3. 49ers (9-4)

4. Buccaneers (6-7)

5. Cowboys (10-3)

6. Commanders (7-5-1)

7. Giants (7-5-1)

8. Seahawks (7-6)

9. Lions (6-7)

So the NFC West scenario is easy, but by the end of Sunday’s action the 49ers could be sitting in the No. 2 seed with a guarantee to finish no Worse than the No. 3 seeds

It should be said up top before we run through the other games that a 49ers loss would render all of this moot. They’d stay in the No. 3 seed one game up on the Seahawks.

The Vikings host the Colts on Sunday, and a loss for Minnesota combined with a 49ers win would move the 49ers up to the No. 2 seeds Both Clubs would be at 10-4, and San Francisco would hold the conference record tiebreaker. They’re 7-2 against the NFC, while the Vikings are 6-3 within the conference.

There could still be residual benefits on the schedule for the 49ers even if Minnesota wins and the No. 2 seed stays out of reach. If the NFC South-leading Buccaneers lose at home to the Bengals, they’d fall to 6-8, ensuring the NFC South Winner has no more than nine wins and stays in the No. 4 seeds

TL;DR:

49ers win + Vikings win = 49ers stay at No. 3 seeds

49ers win + Buccaneers loss = 49ers guarantee no Worse than No. 3

49ers win + Vikings loss = 49ers jump to No. 2 seeds

49ers win + Vikings loss + Buccaneers loss = 49ers jump to No. 2 seed AND guarantee no Worse than No. 3

