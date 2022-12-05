49ers’ Brock Purdy thrilled to face Tom Brady in first career NFL start

Purdy thrilled to face Brady in first career start next week Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ third-string quarterback Brock Purdy stepped into the starting lineup against the Miami Dolphins after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot that ended his 2022 NFL season.

However, Purdy didn’t look like a rookie signal-caller in the 49ers’ 33-17 win against the Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium as the 22-year-old completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Purdy will be making his first NFL start as QB1 next weekend against another late-round draft pick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, next Sunday and “Mr. Irrelevant” couldn’t be happier to face a Legend in his first start.

“Yeah, I think it’s cool,” Purdy told reporters postgame. “I think it’s really cool. Dude has been playing football longer than I’ve been alive.

“So yeah, to have a first start against the GOAT, it’s going to be pretty cool. But just any other game, man, it’s got to be efficient, do my thing and play football.”

The former Iowa State product might also have a new teammate Backing him up heading into his first start, as the 49ers will reportedly sign 36-year-old Veteran Josh Johnson following Garoppolo’s injury.

