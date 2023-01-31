49ers’ Brock Purdy suffered complete UCL tear in loss to Eagles

Brock Purdy’s injury is what the 49ers feared.

The San Francisco Rookie quarterback back suffered a complete tear of his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during the first quarter of the team’s NFC Championship game loss to the Eagles on Sunday, according to the NFL Network. The injury is expected to keep him out for approximately six months. Purdy, who according to reports is seeking out additional opinions about the need for surgery, could be back in time for training camp or close to it.







Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of his UCL against the Eagles on Sunday. Getty Images

On the final play of the 49ers’ first possession, Purdy was hit by Haason Reddick while he was throwing and it ended up being recovered for a fumble by the Eagles. Purdy came out of the game after and told reporters following the game that he felt “shocks” that were “extremely painful” in his arm.

Purdy, 23, was eventually forced back into action in the second half after backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. But because of the injury, Purdy was unable to throw the ball down the field.

“I told him right there,” Purdy said of his message to Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan, “‘If we run a play, I can’t throw deep. It’s hurting really bad. If we’re going to get a completion, it has to be something short, if that’s all right.’ ”

The “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2023 NFL Draft, went 6-1 as a starter after taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. During five regular season games he threw for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 67.1 percent of his passes.