49ers’ Brock Purdy could become fifth NFL Rookie QB to accomplish rare feat

With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy would become just the fifth player in NFL history to accomplish an impressive feat.

After replacing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco’s Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy secured wins in each of his first three career starts, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.

So, with a win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, Purdy would become just the fifth rookie quarterback in NFL history to win each of the first four starts of his career.

Purdy would join former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger (won first 13 career starts in 2004) and Mike Kruczek (first six starts in 1968), former Chicago Bears quarterback Virgil Carter (first four starts in 1968) and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms (first four starts in 1979) in that club.

Ever since Purdy replaced Garoppolo, the Rookie QB has continued to defy expectations and even has broken other records along the way.

A win over the Raiders would further cement Purdy’s place in NFL history.

