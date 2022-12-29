49 Year Old Terrell Owens WILL NOT Be Returning To The NFL Because The Cowboys “Wouldn’t Pay Him Enough”

Does this story not come across your desk at least once a year? It grabs my attention every time it happens. It’s always framed the same way, and this time was no different. “Terrell Owens has been in talks with x team about a possible return.” But then when you read into it, it sounds like TO’s people are initiating every conversation, and if a team does as much as pick up the phone, his agent announces to the world that TO is “In discussions about returning to the NFL.”

Obviously, we would all love to see TO make a comeback at nearly 50 years old. Maybe not for our teams, but it would be fun to see it play out somewhere. Here are the most recent Quotes from Terrell Eldorado Owens agent (yes I just learned his middle name is Eldorado) Sports Illustrated – “We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a passport “Constant communication” sounded promising. However, TO is reportedly in “constant communication” with Jerry Jones office . Which probably means he’s just speaking with Jerry Jones Secretary. It’s probably in the Secretary’s job description that when TO calls the office, they need to “hear him out”, and “make him feel valued”. Like when a sales person calls your phone at work and you say, “Absolutely we might be interested in your product! Let me get your name and number and I’ll run it by my boss this afternoon. We’ll give you a call back later. Thanks so much!” But in reality you didn’t take down any information, and just hope the sales person doesn’t follow up. TO’s agent always throws out some impressive numbers, along with a story about TO performing some type of obnoxious workout at a ridiculous time of day.

Sports Illustrated – “He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire , Dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 am on Christmas morning.” But in the end, nothing happens. Because nobody was ever really interested in the first place. Right? WRONG. Apparently, the Cowboys really were interested. Since I started writing this blog, stupidly named NFL Reporter Dov Kleiman dropped this interesting piece of information.