48th overall pick Kendall Brown makes NBA debut for Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers Rookie wing Kendall Brown made his NBA debut on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Brown, the 48th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is signed to a two-way contract with the Pacers. He played for the team in the preseason and has suited up multiple times for Indiana’s G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. But Wednesday was his first appearance in a regular season NBA game.

They dealt with the classic jitters that come with finally achieving the dream of playing in the NBA. “A little bit. Everybody has a little jitters the first time,” Brown shared. “Felt good to be out there with the team.”

