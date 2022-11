48 teams are left in WV high school football

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – It took less than a day for the computer rankings to set the top 16 teams left in all three classes from West Virginia high school football. The WVSSAC released those programs who qualified for the Playoffs Saturday evening. We will find out Sunday afternoon when and where these games will be played. Here’s the full list of Class AAA, AA and A.

Class AAA

1 PARKERSBURG SOUTH

2 HUNTINGTON

3 MARTINSBURG

4 HURRICANE

5 GEORGE WASHINGTON

6 BRIDGEPORT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

7 SPRING VALLEY

8 MUSSELMAN

9 WHEELING PARK

10 JEFFERSON

11 CABELL MIDLAND

12 PRINCETON SENIOR

13 UNIVERSITY

14 MORGANTOWN

15 WOODROW WILSON

16 HEDGESVILLE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

CLASS AA

1 WINFIELD

2 INDEPENDENCE SENIOR

3 ROANE COUNTY

4 SCOTT

5 FRANKFURT

6 NORTH MARION

7 FAIRMONT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

8 CLAY COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

9 HERBERT HOOVER

10 CHAPMANVILLE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL

11 LINCOLN

12 NICHOLAS COUNTY8.17303661536021

13 EAST FAIRMONT

14 WEIR

15 BLUEFIELD

16 LOGAN

CLASS A

1 JAMES MONROE *MONARCHS WON THE TIE-BREAKER*

1 WILLIAMSTOWN

3 CAMERON

4 WAHAMA SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

5 WHEELING CENTRAL CATHOLIC

6 VAN SENIOR/MIDDLE SCHOOL

7 TUCKER COUNTY

8 GREENBRIER WEST

9 SOUTH HARRISON

10 EAST HARDY

11 DODDRIDGE COUNTY

12 MAN HIGH SCHOOL

13 ST. MARY

14 TYLER CONSOLIDATED

15 CLAY BATTLE

16 PETERSBURG

