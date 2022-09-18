47th Annual Fine Arts and Crafts Fair draws a crowd – Estes Park Trail-Gazette

More than 70 artisans are selling their wares in downtown Estes Park this weekend. Bond Park is dotted with white tents where people from all over the state and other parts of the country like Maine, Texas and Utah are selling their handmade items.

“This show is put on by the Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies,” explained Melinda Workman who is on the Fine Arts Guild board. “This is our 47th year. It’s our largest fundraiser that helps us to fund everything that we do. None of the Productions that we put on are profitable. They are very expensive to put on. This event helps us to be able to provide the community with all of these opportunities to attend live performances. Our silent auction funds our scholarships. We give out two Scholarships every year if we have qualified applicants to high school students, one in the amount of $2,000 for someone Pursuing a degree in the arts and another one in the amount of $1,000 for someone Pursuing a degree in music.”

The crowds who strolled through the booths could find unique items including photographs, paintings, jewelry, handmade soaps and birdhouses.

Seventy-six vendors took part in this year’s event.

“It’s fewer than normal because the higher gas prices did affect the ability for some vendors to travel here,” Workman noted, “but we’ve had over 100 in the past.”

One of the unique aspects of the event is that it is a “juried” arts and craft fair. That means artisans must submit photos of their work and a jury of five to nine people evaluate the work and see if it is something that fits in with the show.

“They actually all have to be vetted which makes it a little bit different from just your average artisan market,” Workman pointed out.

The arts and crafts fair continues on Sunday, Sept. 18, in Bond Park from 9 am to 4 pm