47 Golf Deals Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon is having a second Prime Day. This month, the retailer will launch the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, which is designed to help customers get a jump start on their holiday shopping before Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday roll around. The 48-hour event takes place on October 11 through October 12 and gives Prime members exclusive access to thousands of deals on everything from electronics and kitchen appliances to luggage and fashion items. And if you’re in the market for athletic goods, you’re in luck. The sale will also feature amazing markdowns on top-rated sports and outdoor gear — with some of the biggest on golf equipment and apparel.





Golf enthusiasts will be especially thrilled to know that they can score a new pair of comfy shoes, update their current set of clubs, and Invest in a durable travel golf bag to protect their gear during this two-day shopping event — and if July’s Prime Day 2022 was any indicator (price tags were cut up to 70 percent), the savings will be huge. Luckily, you don’t have to wait weeks for the best deals since Amazon has dropped hundreds of incredible discounts on golf gear in anticipation of its Prime Early Access Sale.









Right now, you can get big ticket items like golf bags and clubs from top brands like Strata, Callaway, and TaylorMade on sale, as well as must-have accessories such as golf balls, gloves, and club-cleaning tools to help improve your game. It’s also a perfect opportunity to shop gifts for the golfers in your life. You can find everything from apparel staples like polos, pants, skirts, and belts from Under Armour, Oakley, Adidas, and Nike; or smaller items like performance hats and visors to protect from the sun. And don’t forget to stock up on comfy footwear for walking the course since both Women’s and men’s golf shoes are on sale from top brands for up to 55 percent off.





Pro shopping tip: One of the best equipment deals we’ve seen so far are on a full men’s golf set from Precise, with nine drivers and putters and a standing bag, for nearly 50 percent off (just be sure to select the right- hand set), which brings its price down to $249. Amazon reviewers say the highly rated set is “great value for money” and also that it’s an ideal package for both beginners and seasoned players. Another amazing markdown, you can save up to 75 percent on this cute, henley-style Women’s golf dress in select colors and sizes; just pair it with leggings or a Cozy Cardigan for fall days on the green.





While the sale is available to all shoppers, Prime members will have access to all of the markdowns, including secret deals dropping before, during, and after the event. But don’t Panic — there’s still plenty of time to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription or start your 30-day free trial today, so you’re ready for the event when it starts on October 11. In the meantime, keep scrolling for the 47 most impressive discounts on golf gear and apparel ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale.











Best Golf Bag Deals

A golf bag tends to be one of the last things a player ever really thinks to replace when it comes to golf get-up. But what better excuse to upgrade your club carrier than deals from brands like OGIO and PXG for up to $100 off. Need a travel bag for when you take your gear on the road? Check out this top-rated option from Himal that’s on sale for nearly 30 percent off, bringing its price to $49.











Best Golf Club and Ball Deals

Clubs are the key to your golf game, but they’re also the highest ticket item. Right now, you can score a complete Women’s set from STRATA, including a driver, 5-wood 5-hybrid, 6-9 irons, pitching wedge, sand wedge, and putter for under $500; or snap up a full men’s golf set from Precise, with nine drivers and putters and a standing bag, for nearly 50 percent off, which brings its price down to $249. The sale features deals on smaller sets like Irons and individual Clubs such as the newly released PXG 0811 XF Gen4 Driver and Callaway’s Big Bertha driver for 30 percent off.











Best Golf Accessory Deals

Accessories aren’t going to make or break your game, but they can help set you up for a successful round. While you can currently upgrade your men’s golf gloves for just $12, the biggest accessory price slashes are on tech gadgets. Take a whopping $100 off Callaway’s Golf Laser Rangefinder 300 Pro and pick up the Garmin Approach S40 GPS Golf Smartwatch while it’s 22 percent off, bringing its price tag to under $300. You’re sure to find the right tools to complement your overall game.











Best Golf Shoe Deals

If you regularly walk 18, you know just how important a pair of comfortable golf shoes can be. In anticipation of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has already rolled out discounts on golf footwear with so many styles falling under $100. There are Spike and spikeless options, depending on your personal preference, and it’s easy to find an affordable pair. The best deals we’ve seen are on the FootJoy Men’s Fury Golf Shoes and the Adidas Women’s S2g Spikeless Golf Shoes, which are up to 55 percent off.











Best Men’s Golf Apparel Deals

Walk out on the links in style with these apparel deals for men. Score up to 51 percent off polos, crewneck tops, windbreakers, shorts, and pants. You can even find discounts on fashion accessories including this Nike Men’s Golf Web Belt for just $24. As temperatures begin to dip for fall, we’re digging this PUMA Men’s Golf 2020 Cloudspun Crewneck for less than $50. Now, if we can just figure out a way to make our game as sharp as our wardrobe!











Best Women’s Golf Apparel Deals

Since women now make up 25 percent of Golfers on the course, it’s exciting to see many of the top brands diversifying and adding to their Women’s golf collections. Spruce up your wardrobe during the Prime Early Access Sale with deals on pieces like this Adidas Skort for $50, and pair it with this golf polo from Under Armor for just $30. However, if you want the best deal, definitely check out the PUMA Golf Women’s Farley Dress, which is up to $75 percent off in select sizes of the peach color, bringing its price to just $20. And don’t forget to polish off your look with a smart-looking visor.









At the time of publishing, these were the prices reflected at Amazon.







