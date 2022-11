45 Sun Belt Volleyball Players Earn Academic All-District Recognition

NEW ORLEANS – Forty-five Sun Belt Conference volleyball players have earned Academic All-District recognition from College Sports Communicators.

Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in late December. The CSC Academic All-District® teams include the student-athletes listed on the following pages.

The Academic All-District Volleyball Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.50 GPA or higher, have a minimum of one year completed at their current institution and be a starter or key reserve player, athletically.