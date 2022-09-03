43 NFL Scouts from 27 Different Teams Attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

A whopping number of NFL Scouts will be inside Ohio Stadium to watch Ohio State’s highly anticipated season opener against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

In total, 43 representatives from 27 different NFL teams will be in attendance. The full list of teams with Credentials and the number of representatives they’ll have in Columbus on Saturday night:

Cleveland Browns (3)

New York Giants (3)

Green Bay Packers (3)

Arizona Cardinals (2)

Los Angeles Chargers (2)

Indianapolis Colts (2)

Miami Dolphins (2)

Philadelphia Eagles (2)

San Francisco 49ers (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2)

Detroit Lions (2)

New England Patriots (2)

Minnesota Vikings (2)

Chicago Bears (1)

Cincinnati Bengals (1)

Buffalo Bills (1)

Denver Broncos (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

Washington Commanders (1)

Dallas Cowboys (1)

Carolina Panthers (1)

Las Vegas Raiders (1)

Los Angeles Rams (1)

Baltimore Ravens (1)

New Orleans Saints (1)

Seattle Seahawks (1)

Tennessee Titans (1)

The only NFL teams who will not have Scouts at Saturday night’s game are the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

While the press box seating chart which individuals will be representing each team, the long list of NFL representatives is likely to include both head coaches and general managers, as the NFL has the weekend off before starting its regular season next week.

Between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish, there are a multitude of potential 2023 NFL draft prospects who Scouts will be keeping an eye on Saturday night. Headlining that list, of course, is Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, who many project to be the top quarterback in next year’s draft.

Other players in Saturday night’s game who have been projected as potential first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft include Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and Notre Dame tight end end Michael Mayer.

Additional draft-eligible Buckeyes who NFL Scouts will be watching closely include right tackle Dawand Jones, defensive end Zach Harrison, cornerback Cameron Brown and safeties Ronnie Hickman and Josh Proctor, among others. Other Notre Dame prospects of note include left guard Jarrett Patterson (who is questionable to play with a foot injury) and safety Brandon Joseph.